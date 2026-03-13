CT United FC Announces 2026 Home Matches in Storrs and New Haven Ahead of April 11 Home Opener

STAMFORD, Conn., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the club’s long-anticipated home opener approaching on April 11, CT United FC today announced that it will host 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season matches at Morrone Stadium in Storrs and Reese Stadium in New Haven — bringing professional soccer directly to fans across Connecticut and activating two of the most historic soccer venues in the state.

“Connecticut is a soccer state, and our goal from day one has been to earn the admiration of fans across it,” said André Swanston, co-owner of CT United FC. “By bringing the beautiful game directly to communities across Connecticut, we’re giving supporters the chance to see how we play in their own backyard, connect with the club, and help galvanize the state behind our long-term Major League Soccer ambitions.”

Morrone Stadium | Storrs, Conn.

Located on the campus of the University of Connecticut, Morrone Stadium is named after legendary men’s soccer head coach Joe Morrone, who led the Huskies for 28 seasons (1969–1996), capturing the 1981 national championship and building UConn into a national power.

The venue also carries personal significance for CT United. Head Coach Shavar Thomas played under the lights of Morrone as a star Center back for UConn, earning All-American honors. CT United co-owners André Swanston and Michelle Swanston are also University of Connecticut alumni and competed in track and field for the Huskies. Newest CT United co-owner and reigning NBA rookie of the year Stephon Castle won a national championship for the Huskies during his freshman year in Storrs.

Widely regarded as one of the premier environments in college soccer, Soccer America voted the stadium among the nation’s top five soccer atmospheres in 1994 and ranked it the fifth-best venue to watch NCAA soccer in 2011. In 2022, the pitch was officially named Ray Reid Field, honoring the coach who continued UConn’s championship legacy, including winning the 2000 national title at the stadium.

CT United will host matches at Morrone Stadium on:

April 11 vs. Columbus Crew 2

April 26 vs. Philadelphia Union II

May 3 vs. New England Revolution II





Reese Stadium | New Haven, Conn.

Situated on the campus of Yale University, Reese Stadium is named for William K. “Bill” Reese, a transformative figure in Yale athletics whose leadership helped shape the university’s modern athletic program.

The venue sits in the heart of a city with a remarkable soccer legacy. In the 1970s, the Italy national team played an exhibition match at the nearby Yale Bowl, one of the most historically influential stadium designs in the world since opening in 1914. During the North American Soccer League boom, the New York Cosmos also played matches there — with global icon Pelé himself once taking the field in New Haven.

Reese Stadium has also played a role on the international stage, serving as the primary soccer venue for the 1995 Special Olympics World Games and has previously hosted training sessions for the U.S. Men’s National Team and the Brazilian National Team.

CT United will host matches at Reese Stadium on:

May 16 vs. Toronto FC II

July 5 vs. Carolina Core FC

July 1 9 vs. New York Red Bulls II

August 1 vs. Orlando City B

August 8 vs. New England Revolution II





Visit ctunited.com/tickets to purchase season tickets. Individual match ticket sales and the remaining six home match locations will be announced soon.

About Connecticut United FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men’s soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. During its 2026 season, CT United will bring the club directly to fans statewide, playing matches in venues across Connecticut. The club currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit www.ctunited.com or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.