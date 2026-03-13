$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $hareholders to Act Before the Vote—BHRB, LNKB, HTBK, and CVBF

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ: BHRB) related to its merger with LINKBANCORP, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Burke & Herbert shareholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for March 25, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/burke-herbert-financial-services-corp/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) related to its sale to Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, LINKBANCORP shareholders are expected to receive 0.1350 shares of Burke & Hebert common stock for each share of LINKBANCORP common stock.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for March 25, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/linkbancorp-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) related to its sale to CVB Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Heritage shareholders are expected to receive 0.6500 shares of CVB common stock for each share of Heritage.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for March 26, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/heritage-commerce-corp/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) related to its merger with Heritage Commerce Corp. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, CVB shareholders will own approximately 77% of the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for March 26, 2026.

Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/cvb-financial-corp/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?





About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341