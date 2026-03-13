$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $shareholders to Act Before the Vote—UBFO, CWBC, NWE, and WBS

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2025 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) related to its sale to Community West Bancshares. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, United Security shareholders are expected to receive 0.4520 shares of Community West common stock for each share of United Security common stock.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for March 30, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/united-security-bancshares/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) related to its merger with United Security Bancshares. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, United Security shareholders are expected to receive 0.4520 shares of Community West common stock for each share of United Security common stock.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for March 30, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/community-west-bancshares/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWE) related to its sale to Black Hills Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, NorthWestern shareholders will receive 0.98 shares of Black Hills for each share of NorthWestern. Upon completion of the transaction, NorthWestern shareholders will own approximately 44% of the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 2, 2026.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/northwestern-energy-group-inc/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) related to its sale to Banco Santander, S.A. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Webster shareholders are expected to receive $48.75 in cash and 2.0548 Santander American Depository Shares for each Webster common share.



Click here for more info https://monteverdelaw.com/case/webster-financial-corporation/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341