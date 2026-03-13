OPPLE Lighting Launches OLL's Global Debut at Light+Building 2026 with OMA-Designed Pavilion

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPPLE Lighting, a global provider of smart lighting solutions, inaugurated its fifth appearance at Light + Building 2026 in Frankfurt from March 8 to 13, unveiling the international debut of its high-end design brand OLL. Under the theme “Hi Light!” OPPLE presented Light as Cloud, a pavilion designed by OMA and illuminated through its Software Defined Lighting (SDL) technology, exploring light as a spatial, emotional and systemic medium.





OPPLE Lighting Launches OLL's Global Debut at Light+Building 2026

OPPLE at 30: From Products to Global Smart Lighting Solutions

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of OPPLE Lighting. “As the lighting industry shifts toward system capabilities and scenario-based value, OPPLE is evolving from a product manufacturer into a pioneer of integrated lighting solutions, with Software Defined Lighting (SDL) enabling new user experiences. The future of lighting will be shaped not only by technology, but also by a deeper understanding of how light shapes the way we live. Europe will remain a key strategic hub for our global development,” said Wang Ying, Vice President of OPPLE Lighting and Founder of OLL.





Wang Ying, Vice President of OPPLE Lighting and Founder of OLL, speaking at the event.

“Light as Cloud”: OMA Reimagines Light as a Living System

Designed by OMA, the Light as Cloud pavilion explores light as a perceivable and programmable system that connects space, people, and the environment. The pavilion is enveloped in a translucent white fabric, forming a softly glowing cloud that serves as a highly recognizable architectural landmark within the exhibition hall. Led by OMA Partner Chris van Duijn, the design explores how light can function as both atmosphere and infrastructure. Conceptually, the “cloud” reflects both lightness in form and connectivity in the digital age—symbolizing OPPLE’s role as a bridge between China, Europe, and the global market through light.

At the core of the pavilion lies OPPLE’s Software Defined Lighting (SDL) technology, enabling precise spectral control and seamless transitions across spaces. Through flexible color adjustment and wide-gamut control, the system simulates natural daylight rhythms from sunrise to sunset, importing a complete daily circle indoors and demonstrating the practical value of human-centric lighting for health and comfort.





Driven by OPPLE's SDL technology, OMA’s “Light as Cloud” pavilion explores light as a bridge between space and the world.

OLL Makes Its Global Debut in the High-End Design Lighting Industry

OLL, OPPLE Lighting’s high-end design brand, made its international debut at Light + Building 2026. Rooted in a human-centered design philosophy, OLL explores the emotional and experiential dimensions of light across different spaces and moments:

FOLIO, introducing pixelated light onto paper-like surfaces, allowing light to “breathe” within space;

INK, inspired by Chinese calligraphy, translating brush strokes and negative space into luminous form;

ASTRA, reinterpreting ancient sundials through slow-moving light to visualize the passage of time;

FLOW, drawing inspiration from comets to create dynamic, flowing light within the fixture.





OLL presents a series of pioneering works reflecting its “OLL is ALL” brand philosophy.

Together, these works position OLL within the global high-end lighting design discourse while expressing the brand’s philosophy in “OLL is All.”

Professional Sunlight from Wellsky: The Wellsky Family Reimagines Healthy Home Lighting

OPPLE officially unveiled the Wellsky Family, an integrated residential lighting solution built on the concept of “professional sunlight from Wellsky.” Powered by SDL All-Day Sunlight Algorithm, Primasunlux All-Day Sunlight Light Source, the system accurately simulates natural sunlight spectrum changes, delivering healthy lighting experiences across six key living spaces, including the living room, dining room, bedroom, children’s room, study, and bathroom.

Since its debut at Light + Building 2024, the Wellsky series has gained global recognition for combining design aesthetics with optical innovation, winning IF, GOOD DESIGN, and IDEA design awards. The Wellsky Family further strengthens OPPLE’s position in healthy lighting innovation and supports its expansion in the European residential market.

Europe has long been a strategic market for OPPLE. In 2013, OPPLE established its European headquarters in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and has steadily expanded its smart lighting solutions business across the region. Guided by its vision of becoming the world’s leading smart lighting brand, The company continues to advance smart lighting technologies, strengthen design capabilities, and expand partnerships to drive global residential lighting development.





OPPLE’s Wellsky Family brings professional sunlight from Wellsky into homes, supporting wellbeing across all life stages.

Three Value Pillars for Integrated Lighting Applications

Beyond residential lighting, OPPLE presented its system-level capabilities across three core value pillars:

Smart Buildings & Industrial Efficiency : Intelligent lighting management and DALI ecosystems for industrial sites, warehouses, and offices, improving operational efficiency and energy control.

: Intelligent lighting management and DALI ecosystems for industrial sites, warehouses, and offices, improving operational efficiency and energy control. Health & Professional Environments : Human-centric lighting solutions for education, healthcare, and senior living, supporting visual health and wellbeing.

: Human-centric lighting solutions for education, healthcare, and senior living, supporting visual health and wellbeing. Sustainable Cities & Green Future: Sustainable, energy- efficient lighting across urban spaces, offices, industrial sites, outdoor sports and horticulture, enabling long-term energy savings and carbon reduction while ensuring safety and performance.





From left to right: office, education, and warehouse lighting solutions.

About OPPLE Lighting

Founded in 1996, OPPLE is an integrated lighting company covering R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, with operations in over 70 countries and regions across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Leveraging in-house R&D capabilities and a well-established distribution network, OPPLE aims to become an industry-leading provider of lighting system total solutions. OPPLE was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2016 (stock code: 603515.SH).

About OLL

OLL is a high-end design brand under OPPLE Lighting. Embracing light is at the core of our brand identity. From OLL's perspective, light is not merely regarded as a tool for illumination but is elevated to a language, a structure, and an experience. Guided by the significant roles light plays in functionality, decoration, and emotional impact, OLL creates timeless lighting products through concise and exceptional design, flexible and dynamic structural aesthetics, and intelligent, engaging scenario-based experiences—reshaping the form and value of light. OLL is ALL.

About OMA

OMA is an international practice with offices in Rotterdam, New York, Hong Kong, and Australia. OMA is led by seven partners – Rem Koolhaas, Reinier de Graaf, Shohei Shigematsu, Iyad Alsaka, Chris van Duijn, Jason Long, and Managing Partner-Architect David Gianotten. Upcoming works to be completed this year include the Hangzhou Prism and the CMG Times Center.

Media Contact

Company: OPPLE Lighting

Email: GlobalService@opple.com

Contact: Wenmin Zheng

Web: www.opple.com

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