Kickstand Edmonton celebrates one year of lifechanging impact on youth mental health

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kickstand Edmonton is celebrating its first full year of operation at West Edmonton Mall. Operated by YMCA of Northern Alberta, Kickstand is a free youth wellness services hub that offers barrier-free access to free and confidential mental health counselling, Indigenous wellness services, peer support, primary healthcare, life skills training and more.

Over the last year, the centre has been a safe space for hundreds of youth as they seek community, friendship and accessible, judgement-free mental and physical health services at the centre. More than 20 different community organizations have partnered to offer programs and services to youth ages 11-25 at Kickstand, ensuring young people can find everything they need to support their well-being under one roof.

“Every day at Kickstand, young people connect to a supportive community and access the kinds of transformational programs and services that improve their well-being,” says Katherine O’Neill, President & CEO of YMCA of Northern Alberta, the organization that operates Kickstand Edmonton. “The youth who come through our doors are curious, open, resilient individuals. We are honoured to be a part of their journey towards a bright future.”

Since opening its doors in early 2025, Kickstand has delivered thousands of hours of free mental health counselling and workshops to youth, supporting hundreds of young people in their mental health journey and beyond. The centre plans to continue expanding programming, adding employment services and extended hours at the Primary Care Network within the centre.

Kickstand Edmonton is located in West Edmonton Mall and is open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 12–6pm and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12–8pm. For more information, visit mykickstand.ca/communities/edmonton.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta



YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.