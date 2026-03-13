Philadelphia Mint Suspends Public Tours Amid Facility Renovations

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) suspended public tours and access to the gift shop at its Philadelphia facility beginning March 9 due to renovations to the building’s front entrance. Tours are expected to resume by the end of April.

The renovations will provide visitors with a new entrance experience featuring updated exhibits and a larger assembly space—just in time for the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary. During the renovation period, coins and merchandise can be purchased by visiting the Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov.

More information about United States Mint tours is available at www.usmint.gov/about/tours-and-locations.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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