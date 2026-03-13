SuisseGold.com Launches Tether Payments for Physical Gold and Silver, Expanding Crypto-to-Bullion Access

HONG KONG, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuisseGold has announced the launch of Tether (USDT) payments across its full range of physical precious metals, enabling clients to purchase gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium bars and coins using one of the world’s most widely used stablecoins.

The development positions the bullion dealer among a growing number of financial service providers integrating stablecoin infrastructure into traditional asset markets. All products on SuisseGold are now priced in real time in USDT, allowing digital asset holders to convert stablecoins directly into physical bullion without relying on traditional banking rails.

The company said the integration reflects increasing demand from investors seeking to diversify digital holdings into tangible, hard assets.

“Stablecoins have become a major settlement layer in global finance,” a company spokesperson said. “By accepting USDT , we are creating a direct bridge between blockchain-based capital and physical precious metals for clients worldwide.”

Real-Time Pricing and Blockchain Settlement

Under the new system, customers can select bullion products online and choose Tether (USDT) at checkout. Pricing is displayed live in USDT, based on prevailing metal spot prices. Once the blockchain transaction is confirmed and verified, orders are processed.

SuisseGold noted that cryptocurrency transactions are irreversible, and customers must verify wallet details prior to transfer.

The move comes amid broader adoption of stablecoins in cross-border commerce. Because USDT is pegged to the U.S. dollar, it offers price stability compared to more volatile cryptocurrencies, reducing transaction uncertainty at the time of purchase.

Strategic Significance for Precious Metals Market

Industry analysts have pointed to the convergence of digital assets and traditional safe-haven investments as a growing trend. Stablecoins, widely used for crypto trading and international settlement, are increasingly being utilized in real-world transactions.

By integrating USDT payments, SuisseGold provides:

Dollar-pegged transaction stability

Faster cross-border settlement compared to bank wires

Potentially lower international transfer costs

Global 24/7 purchasing access





Digital Assets Meet Hard Assets

The launch underscores a broader shift in how investors manage liquidity and portfolio diversification. As stablecoin circulation continues to expand globally, platforms that enable conversion into physical assets are gaining relevance.

SuisseGold said all bullion products — including low-premium gold and silver bars and investment-grade coins — are now available for purchase in USDT.

The company’s expansion into stablecoin payments highlights the evolving infrastructure linking blockchain finance with traditional wealth preservation assets, signaling continued innovation at the intersection of digital and physical markets.

For additional information, visit SuisseGold.com .

Media Contact:

Press Contact Name: Elena Moretti

Company name: Suisse Gold

Website: https://suissegold.com

Email: pr@suissegold.com

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