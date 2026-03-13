Oatly Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, today announces that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.oatly.com/financials-filings.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 60 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.oatly.com.

Contact person

Brian Kearney, Vice President Investor Relations

E-mail: investors@oatly.com, press@oatly.com