Teekay Group Announces Availability of Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation Ltd. (Teekay) (NYSE:TK) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (NYSE:TNK) (collectively, the Teekay Group) have released their Annual Reports on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (Annual Reports). Each Annual Report has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at www.teekay.com , in the “Investors” section under “Financials and Presentations” for each respective entity.

Shareholders may also request hard copies of the Annual Reports, which include the Teekay Group’s complete 2025 audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Investor Relations via e-mail: investor.relations@teekay.com.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil marine transportation and other marine services. Teekay provides these services through its controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers, a leading owner and operator of mid-sized crude tankers. Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 34 double-hull tankers (including 15 Suezmax tankers and 18 Aframax / LR2 tankers, and 1 VLCC) and has three time chartered-in tankers. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by Teekay Tankers and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean.

Teekay’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TK”.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 34 double-hull tankers (including 15 Suezmax tankers and 18 Aframax / LR2 tankers, and 1 VLCC) and has three time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by Teekay Tankers and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full-service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

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