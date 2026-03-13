SalMar - Conversion of development licenses to ordinary licenses

SalMar ASA has received notification from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries regarding the conversion of development licenses corresponding to 6,112 tonnes of maximum allowable biomass (MAB) into ordinary aquaculture licenses. The conversion relates to the Arctic Offshore Farming project. As a result, these licenses can be included in the Group’s ordinary production capacity. SalMar views the decision positively, as it implies that the authorities consider the criteria for the allocation of these licenses to have been fulfilled. For SalMar, this represents a recognition of the company’s significant investments and the expertise that has been built up within offshore aquaculture.