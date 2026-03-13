Technology entrepreneur Yanik Guillemette calls for reducing barriers to innovation as Canada debates Bill C-9





MONTREAL, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian technology entrepreneur Yanik Guillemette today published a new analysis examining the potential economic and societal implications of Bill C-9 – the Combatting Hate Act, as Canada faces a period of economic fragility marked by a net loss of 83,900 jobs in February 2026 and an unemployment rate rising to 6.7%, according to the most recent data reported from Statistics Canada.

Bill C-9, introduced on September 19, 2025, proposes amendments to the Criminal Code to create new offences related to intimidation and obstruction targeting access to certain community spaces, criminalize the public display of certain terrorist or hate symbols, and introduce a statutory definition of “hatred.” As of March 13, 2026, the parliamentary justice committee had adopted its report on the bill and presented it to the House of Commons.

According to Yanik Guillemette, combating genuine hatred and intimidation must remain a legitimate objective of the state, but it should not serve as a pretext for adding new layers of regulatory uncertainty in an already fragile economy.

“Canada just lost 83,900 jobs in a single month. In that context, we do not need additional regulatory complexity, legal ambiguity, or negative signals for entrepreneurs. On the contrary, we need to remove barriers, encourage investment, and protect an environment that supports innovation,” said Yanik Guillemette, a technology entrepreneur and investor.

A concerning signal for entrepreneurs and startups

In his analysis, Yanik Guillemette argues that young companies, digital platforms, and knowledge-economy actors already operate in an environment heavily shaped by regulatory obligations, compliance pressures, reputational risks, and legal uncertainty.

According to him, any legislation perceived as overly broad or unclear in its application risks having a disproportionate effect on innovators, startup founders, and technology companies that rely on the free exchange of ideas, public debate, and experimentation.

“Startups do not have the legal teams of large multinationals. When a law becomes vague, expensive to interpret, or prone to expansive application, smaller innovators are often the first to slow down,” he explains.

Several legal stakeholders have also called for clearer parameters in the bill. The Canadian Bar Association has warned that the proposed offence targeting the display of symbols could affect freedom of expression and recommended that the offence be more clearly limited to situations where the display occurs “for the purpose of promoting hatred.” The association also argued that the list of targeted symbols should be defined more clearly in the legislation itself.

The risk of a “chilling effect” on innovation

Yanik Guillemette also highlights the risk of a chilling effect — a deterrent effect in which individuals, companies, or platforms avoid certain discussions, content, or products not because they are illegal, but because the legal framework becomes too uncertain.

According to him, this phenomenon can become particularly problematic in the digital economy, where innovation often depends on speed of deployment, iteration, and the ability to facilitate complex exchanges online.

“When the regulatory climate pushes people to self-censor as a precaution, the consequences go far beyond politics. It can slow product creation, distort platform moderation decisions, discourage technology investment, and even reduce the willingness to launch new ventures in Canada,” he said.

Submissions presented to the parliamentary committee also raised concerns about the risk of subjective application. The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police supported the general intent of the bill while requesting more precise drafting to avoid “subjective or inconsistent” enforcement, particularly regarding symbols and the locations covered by the new offences.

International examples raising concerns

Yanik Guillemette’s analysis notes that several Western democracies are currently attempting to more aggressively regulate certain forms of hateful or offensive expression, with outcomes that have sometimes sparked intense debate regarding civil liberties.

In the United Kingdom, a debate in the House of Lords cited police figures suggesting that authorities now carry out more than 30 arrests per day for offensive online communications, representing a 121% increase since 2017. Additionally, following the riots of summer 2024, the House of Commons Library reported that as of August 30, 2024, 1,280 individuals had been arrested and 796 charged. These examples are not directly comparable to Canada’s legal framework but illustrate how rapidly the criminal regulation of speech can become a major societal issue.

In Germany, authorities have reported a sharp increase in politically motivated offences. The official summary of the 2024 Report on the Protection of the Constitution indicates that the Federal Criminal Police Office recorded 84,172 politically motivated offences, including 31,229 propaganda offences. Freedom House also reported that the BKA documented 8,011 online posts meeting the criminal definition of hate speech in 2023, representing a significant increase compared with previous years.

According to Yanik Guillemette, these examples demonstrate that even when the stated objective is legitimate, governments must remain cautious when expanding the use of criminal law in areas related to expression.

A fragile economy needs flexibility, not new obstacles

In his analysis, Yanik Guillemette argues that the debate surrounding Bill C-9 should not be separated from the current economic context. Canada is facing slower growth, layoffs, pressure on investment, and increased global competition for talent and innovative companies. According to Reuters, the employment decline recorded in February 2026 represents the largest drop in nearly 17 years outside of pandemic-affected months.

“In a slowing economy, every new regulatory grey zone acts as an additional brake. Of course we must combat hatred and violence, but we must also avoid turning Canada into a jurisdiction where legal uncertainty discourages builders, creators, and investors,” he said.

For a rigorous, clear debate compatible with innovation

The analysis published by Yanik Guillemette does not challenge the need to protect communities targeted by hatred or intimidation. Instead, it calls for a more rigorous public discussion about the real scope of the legislation, the precision of its definitions, and its indirect consequences for freedom of expression, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

“A healthy democracy must be capable of protecting people against hatred without ignoring the corrosive effects of laws that are overly broad or poorly defined. Canada needs security, certainly, but it also needs economic oxygen, institutional trust, and the freedom to innovate,” concluded Yanik Guillemette.

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Canadian technology entrepreneur and investor with a particular interest in digital platforms, innovation, artificial intelligence, and the economic transformations driven by emerging technologies. Through his analyses and initiatives, he explores how regulatory, technological, and economic changes influence organizations and society.

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