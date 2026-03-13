Vistra Appoints Kelsy Long as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Tampa, Fla., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistra Communications is proud to announce the promotion of Kelsy Long to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, recognizing her leadership, strategic vision and contributions to the agency.

“Kelsy has been a driving force behind Vistra’s success,” said Brian Butler President and CEO of Vistra Communications. “Her ability to align strategy with execution, build and coach high-performing teams, and deliver measurable results has made a tangible difference for our clients and the agency. Her promotion reflects the exceptional leadership and positive energy she brings to work each day.”

As Senior Vice President, Long will oversee the development and execution of integrated marketing and communications strategies that support Vistra’s four strategic priorities: Client Success, Team Member Excellence, Business Excellence and Growth & Sustainability. Her responsibilities include leading business development initiatives, cultivating executive-level relationships with clients and partners, guiding integrated marketing and communications campaigns and strengthening Vistra’s brand positioning across key markets.

Long will also oversee internal marketing and communications, including strategic planning, performance measurement, data-driven decision making and continuous improvement aligned with Vistra’s ISO 9001 quality management standards.

Throughout her tenure with Vistra, Long has played an instrumental role in developing innovative client campaigns, building collaborative relationships with stakeholders, and advancing the firm’s capabilities. Her leadership has helped position Vistra for sustained growth while maintaining the company’s commitment to quality and client success.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take on this role and continue working alongside such a talented team,” said Long. “Vistra’s success is driven by the creativity, dedication and collaboration of our team members. I’m excited to keep building on that foundation as we expand our work and create even greater value for our clients.”

Long will work closely with Vistra’s executive leadership team to identify new opportunities for collaboration with businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations. She is focused on innovative, strategic and results-driven marketing, communications and consulting services.

About Vistra

Founded in 2007, Vistra Communications, LLC (Vistra) is an award winning integrated marketing, communications, and consulting firm supporting corporate, government, and nonprofit organizations. Our mission is to help clients achieve their business objectives through strategic, data driven solutions.

With nearly 100 professionals, we deliver a comprehensive suite of services, including public relations, marketing, creative development, research, analysis and insights, and executive‑level counsel. We combine sector expertise with a client‑centric approach to solve complex challenges.

Vistra is headquartered in Lutz, Florida, with an office in the Washington, D.C. area. Learn more at ConsultVistra.com.

Attachment