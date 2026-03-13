InflaRx Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

JENA, Germany, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced that it has received a written notice (the “Notice”), dated March 11, 2026, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, for the last thirty (30) consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”).

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until September 7, 2026, to regain compliance. If the Company fails to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule during this period, the Company may consider applying to transfer its securities from The Nasdaq Global Select Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market, provided that the Company meets the applicable market value of publicly held shares required for continued listing and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the bid price requirement). Such transfer would provide the Company with an additional 180 calendar days, or until March 8, 2027, to regain compliance. There can be no assurance that the Company would be eligible for the additional 180 calendar day compliance period, if applicable, or that the Nasdaq staff would grant the Company’s request for continued listing.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ordinary shares. The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its common shares and consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule.

About InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering anti-inflammatory therapeutics by applying its proprietary anti-C5a and anti-C5aR technologies to discover, develop and commercialize highly potent and specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor C5a and its receptor, C5aR. C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of inflammatory diseases. InflaRx‘s lead program is izicopan (INF904), an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of C5a-induced signaling via the C5a receptor, which has shown promising PK/PD characteristics as well as therapeutic potential in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies. The company is developing izicopan for the treatment of several inflammatory diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The Company has also developed vilobelimab, a novel, intravenously delivered, first-in-class, anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to free C5a and has demonstrated disease-modifying clinical activity and tolerability in multiple clinical studies.

InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.de. InflaRx GmbH (Germany) and InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA) are wholly owned subsidiaries of InflaRx N.V. (together, InflaRx).

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V. MC Services AG Jan Medina, CFA

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Email:IR@inflarx.de Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Dr. Regina Lutz

Email:inflarx@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89-210 2280

U.S.: +1-339-832-0752

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” among others, statements regarding our compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule and listing or trading of our ordinary shares. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, current expectations and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the headings, “Risk factors” and “Cautionary statement regarding forward looking statements”, in our periodic filings with the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.