Jayud Global Logistics Announces Pricing of $6.7 Million Registered Direct Offering

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider based in Shenzhen specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several investors for the purchase and sale of 5,025,000 Class A ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.34 per share in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”). The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering are expected to be approximately $6.73 million.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 17, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

FT Global Capital, Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and the expansion of its overseas business operations.

The securities in the Offering are being offered pursuant to an effective “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-280010) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on July 3, 2024 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from unique geographic advantages that provide a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. A Verified Supplier by Alibaba.com, Jayud has established a global operation network featuring logistics facilities at major transportation hubs in China and around the world, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized, efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@jayud.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com