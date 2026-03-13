BlackRock® Canada Announces Product Changes

Index changes for the iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and the iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

Methodology change for the iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK) is announcing changes to three funds.

Index changes for the iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and the iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

The iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (“XGI”) and iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (“XHC”) (collectively, the “Canadian ETFs”) obtain their investment exposure by investing in the iShares Global Industrials ETF and the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (collectively, the “U.S. ETFs”), respectively, each a U.S.-listed index ETF. Effective on or about March 23, 2026, the indices that the Canadian ETFs seek to replicate will change as follows:

iShares ETF Current Index New Index iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XGI) S&P Global 1200 Industrials Canadian Dollar Hedged Index S&P Global 1200 Industrials Capped Canadian Dollar Hedged Index CAD iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XHC) S&P Global 1200 Health Care Canadian Dollar Hedged Index S&P Global 1200 Health Care Capped Canadian Dollar Hedged Index CAD

These changes are being made as a result of an announcement by the U.S. ETFs that beginning on or about March 23, 2026 (1) the iShares Global Industrials ETF will seek to track the S&P Global 1200 Industrials (Sector) Capped Index and will cease to track the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Index; and (2) the iShares Global Healthcare ETF will seek to track the S&P Global 1200 Health Care (Sector) Capped Index and will cease to track the S&P Global 1200 Health Care Index.

The current index of each of XGI and XHC (each, a “Current Index” and together, the “Current Indices”) will be changed to the applicable new index (each, a “New Index” and together, the “New Indices”). The Current Index and the New Index of XGI measure the performance of constituent issuers of the S&P Global 1200 Index included in the industrials sector as defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). The Current Index and New Index of XHC measure the performance of constituent issuers of the S&P Global 1200 Index included in the healthcare sector as defined by the GICS. The Current Indices and New Indices are hedged to Canadian dollars on a monthly basis.

The New Indices, however, use a capping methodology whereas the Current Indices do not. The capping methodology limits the sum of the weights of the securities of all constituent issuers that individually constitute more than 5% of the weight of the applicable New Index to a maximum of 25% of the weight of the New Index in the aggregate. In order to implement this capping methodology, the New Indices rebalance quarterly to limit the aggregate weight of all constituent issuers that individually exceed 4.5% of the applicable New Index weight to a maximum of 22.5%. Between scheduled quarterly index reviews, the applicable New Index is rebalanced at the end of any day on which constituent issuers that individually constitute more than 5% of the weight of the applicable New Index collectively represent more than 25% of the weight of the applicable New Index in the aggregate. In implementing this capping methodology, the index provider may consider two or more companies as belonging to the same constituent issuer where there is reasonable evidence of common control. The index provider for each Current Index and New Index is S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Methodology change for the iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

The iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (“XCD”) seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary (Sector) Capped CAD Hedged Index, net of expenses.

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, the index provider of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary (Sector) Capped CAD Hedged Index, announced that as part of the regularly scheduled rebalance on March 23, 2026, the capping methodology of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary (Sector) Capped CAD Hedged Index will change by removing the limit on the weight of the securities of any single issuer to a maximum of 10% of the index.

For more information about the iShares Funds, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately US$5.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Canada, on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The indices are a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.