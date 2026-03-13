Domestic Metals Completes Surface IP Geophysical Survey at Smart Creek and Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms of Unit Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the “Company” or “Domestic Metals”) (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) announces that an induced polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey at its Smart Creek copper-gold-silver project in Montana, has been completed by TMC Geophysics, who were engaged as part of ongoing mineral exploration by Domestic Metals. Fieldwork took place between February 6th and March 2nd, 2026 and consisted of 26 line-km of IP data acquired using the pole-dipole electrode array (Figure 1). The objective of the exploration program was to expand the footprint of previous IP geophysics collected by Rio Tinto to further delineate drill targets ahead of diamond drilling planned for Q2, 2026. Domestic Metals is currently modeling the new data and the results of this survey will be discussed in an upcoming news release.

“This new geophysical data will further help us in vectoring toward the center of porphyry mineralization that our geologists are confident is the source of high-grade metal results that we have seen from our work done at Smart Creek. With the funding from our last financing, we look forward to a successful drill campaign which is due to start in mid April”, says Gord Neal, CEO of Domestic Metals.

IP Geophysics and Porphyry CRD Mineral Exploration

IP geophysics is used to obtain chargeability and resistivity values (rock properties) which can provide insights into the distribution of sulphides and hydrothermal alteration in the subsurface at Smart Creek. Resistivity and chargeability features identified in the subsurface can provide a means of independently verifying targets constrained from surface geology and geochemistry. Domestic Metals will combine these new IP geophysical data with previously collected data to investigate the potential for new porphyry and Carbonate Replacement mineralization in the subsurface at Smart Creek.





Figure 1. New IP Geophysical lines (red) completed at Smart Creek with historical IP features (chargeability “CHG”) for the project at Smart Creek, Montana.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Amendment to Warrant Terms of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Domestic Metals reports an amendment to the warrant terms under the non-brokered private placement as announced on February 4, 2026, whereby the Company will place up to 12,500,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.28 per Unit (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant now entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.40 per Share and there will be no acceleration of the Warrant expiry date.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Gord Neal, CEO and Director

(604) 657 7813

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For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Gord Neal, Phone: (604) 657 7813 or Michael Pound, Phone: (604) 363 2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com.

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: +1 415 389 4670.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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