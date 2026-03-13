Nobel Announces Change of Transfer Agent

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX–V: NBLC; OTCPK: NBTRF) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) announces the appointment of Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey”) as the Company’s registrar and transfer agent. Odyssey will now be responsible for all transfers of Nobel’s shares through their office in Toronto rather than Computershare Investor Services Inc., which has resigned at the Company’s request. Shareholders need not take action in respect of the change in transfer agent.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

For further information, please contact:

Larry Guy

Chief Executive Officer

647-276-0533

Vincent Chen

Investor Relations

vchen@nobel-resources.com

www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to the change of transfer agent and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.