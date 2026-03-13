Dubai, UAE, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pepeto announces the latest update on its exchange listing, confirming that Binance talks have reached final steps and the launch is closer than ever. The team has kept the community informed at every stage, engaging directly with holders in a way almost no project at this level does. That openness built real trust, and now the results speak for themselves.

This new crypto doubled its investor count this month, the presale is over 70% filled, and fake tokens impersonating the project launch daily on decentralized exchanges. That tells you how much attention this name is pulling. The pattern looks identical to Dogecoin in the weeks before it exploded. And the xrp price prediction is flashing breakout signals while the total crypto market pushes toward $10 trillion, making the timing for an early crypto entry the strongest all cycle.

New Crypto Pepeto Investors Grow Fast And XRP Price Prediction Confirms the Next Bull Cycle

Pepeto investors are growing fast, and the xrp price prediction explains why. A massive cycle is building, institutions are flooding in, and the total crypto market cap is on track to cross $10 trillion this year (Standard Chartered, Reuters March 2026). Standard Chartered also holds a long term XRP target of $10, and while that's ambitious near term, $5 is realistic as the cycle picks up, putting XRP around 2x to 3x from $2.40 (CoinMarketCap). Solid for a large cap. But even at $10, XRP delivers roughly 4x. Good trade. Won't turn a few thousand into generational wealth. Those returns come from early entries.

For this new crypto potential, the case is clear: Pepeto at $0.000000186 reaching a $186 million market cap delivers 100x. A $5,000 position becomes $500,000. DOGE hit $90 billion with zero products. SHIB hit $40 billion with a meme. Pepeto has a full exchange, a SolidProof audit, a confirmed Binance listing, and it's still at six zeros.

Smart investors follow the same playbook every cycle. Hold large caps for stability, then add the best new crypto available, because the early pick is the one that delivers the biggest multiples.

Pepeto Builds a New Crypto Exchange Designed for the Volume This Market Is Creating

Pepeto is not building another token. It's building an entirely new crypto exchange from scratch, led by the same person who took the original Pepe coin to a $7 billion market cap, backed by a team that confirmed a former Binance executive among its ranks. Zero fee trading means gas costs disappear on every swap. A cross chain bridge moves tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana instantly at zero cost. And AI powered screening checks every contract before it reaches the listing floor. SolidProof verified every smart contract before the presale opened."The crypto market is heading toward $10 trillion and most of that volume still has nowhere efficient to trade," said a Pepeto team representative.

The Pepeto exchange is built for exactly that. The Binance listing approaches. And $7.93 million raised during a fear cycle proves the market already sees the potential.

But what makes Pepeto truly different is what happens when that infrastructure meets meme coin virality. The project isn't even listed yet and communities worldwide are treating it as the next major launch. Proportional revenue sharing gives holders a permanent cut of every trade, and 199% staking APY on a $10,000 position generates $19,900 yearly while they wait. But staking is just the bonus. The real pull is the gap between $0.000000186 and where the token trades once Binance opens it to millions of buyers. That gap is where early crypto fortunes get made.

Conclusion

The market is clearly heading up, and not making the right move now could be the most expensive mistake of this cycle. The xrp price prediction proves large caps alone aren't enough, because even a best case 3x on XRP can't compare to what the right early entry delivers when a bull run takes off. Pepeto proves not all early projects are equal. History shows a portfolio combining large cap stability with one strong new crypto entry is the formula that builds real wealth. XRP for steady growth and Pepeto for big multiples is the strongest setup available right now.

Pepeto eliminated the guesswork with facts, a completed audit, and whale involvement that speaks louder than any promise. The Pepeto official website is still accepting entries, but stages fill faster every week and this price disappears the moment listing goes live.





Disclaimer



Due to the growing traction of the Pepeto project and its approaching Binance listing, fraudulent websites have appeared using the Pepeto name to target investors. Always verify the official domain before connecting your wallet. The only legitimate entry point is through the link below.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered projects the xrp price prediction at $10 long term, with $5 realistic this cycle, giving XRP holders around 2x to 3x from current prices as the bull market accelerates.

Is Pepeto a good new crypto to invest in?

Pepeto holds a SolidProof audit, a former Binance executive, the original Pepe cofounder, $7.93 million raised, and a confirmed Binance listing at $0.000000186. Details on the Pepeto official website above.

Why is Pepeto the best new crypto presale right now?

Pepeto offers zero fee trading, a cross chain bridge, AI screening, and revenue sharing. At $0.000000186, a $186 million market cap delivers 100x, backed by a team no other presale project can match.





