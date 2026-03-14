Digital Asset Technologies Announces Settlement Agreement with Former Auditor

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: DGTEF) (FSE: 988) (“DATT” or the “Company”), a technology focused investment issuer, announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement (the “Agreement”) with its former auditor (the “Auditor”) for settlement and termination of a Notice of Civil Claim filed by the Auditor in the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Claim”).

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay the Auditor $65,000 in cash, payable in five equal instalments of $13,000 each, and will issue 1,917,967 common shares of the Company (the “Settlement Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.02 per Settlement Share, as approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), representing an aggregate value of approximately $38,359.

The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the CSE.

The Agreement contains standard confidentiality provisions and does not include any admission of liability or fault by either party. The Agreement resolves all claims asserted in or arising from the Claim. No further details regarding the settlement will be disclosed.

The Agreement and the issuance of the Settlement Shares are subject to certain conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the CSE.

About Digital Asset Technologies Inc.

Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) is a publicly traded investment issuer focused on identifying and making equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing technology.

Contact:

Geoff Balderson, CFO

Email: info@datech.ca

Website: https://www.datech.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which is subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on management's best judgment and the information currently available, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law