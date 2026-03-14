AgelessRx 2026: Longevity Telehealth Platform Overview — Treatments, Pricing, Compounded Medications, and What Prospective Patients Should Know

Ann Arbor, MI, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. According to the company, AgelessRx operates as a telehealth platform connecting users with licensed healthcare providers and pharmacy partners. Prescription approval is not guaranteed and depends on individual medical history, eligibility, and provider assessment. Individual experiences may vary. This article may contain affiliate links, and if a qualifying action is taken through those links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the reader. All treatment availability, pricing, and service details should be verified directly on the official AgelessRx platform before making any health-related decision.

As consumer interest in preventive healthcare and longevity-focused care continues to grow in 2026, telehealth platforms discussing age-related wellness and metabolic health have attracted increased scrutiny from both consumers and regulators. According to the company, AgelessRx operates as a telehealth platform that connects users with licensed healthcare providers who may evaluate patients for certain prescription and wellness-related options when clinically appropriate. This consumer research report examines the platform's operational structure, treatment catalog, pricing transparency, and regulatory considerations to help readers better understand how the service is described by the company.

Key Takeaways: What Consumers Should Know About AgelessRx

Before exploring the platform in detail, here are the most important things to understand upfront:

Prescription Requirement: All AgelessRx treatments require review and approval by US-licensed healthcare providers. You cannot simply purchase medications without a formal medical review.

All AgelessRx treatments require review and approval by US-licensed healthcare providers. You cannot simply purchase medications without a formal medical review. Treatment Scope: According to company materials, the platform offers 45+ treatments across longevity, weight management, energy optimization, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function categories. According to the company, all prescriptions are filled by 503A compounding pharmacies that the company states are FDA-registered and state-licensed.

According to company materials, the platform offers 45+ treatments across longevity, weight management, energy optimization, cardiovascular health, and cognitive function categories. According to the company, all prescriptions are filled by 503A compounding pharmacies that the company states are FDA-registered and state-licensed. Off-Label Prescribing: Many longevity treatments — including metformin, rapamycin, low-dose naltrexone, and daily tadalafil — are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities for specific approved conditions but are prescribed off-label within longevity-focused or age-related wellness discussions. This is legal and common, but it does mean these medications are being used outside their originally approved indications.

Many longevity treatments — including metformin, rapamycin, low-dose naltrexone, and daily tadalafil — are manufactured in FDA-registered facilities for specific approved conditions but are prescribed off-label within longevity-focused or age-related wellness discussions. This is legal and common, but it does mean these medications are being used outside their originally approved indications. Pricing Structure: According to company materials, treatments range from $25/month for metformin to $949 for multi-cancer detection testing. The platform does not accept insurance, though HSA/FSA cards may be accepted at checkout according to company materials.

According to company materials, treatments range from $25/month for metformin to $949 for multi-cancer detection testing. The platform does not accept insurance, though HSA/FSA cards may be accepted at checkout according to company materials. Service Model: According to the company, the process starts with an online medical intake, followed by a provider review of your history. If approved, prescriptions are shipped in discreet packaging with free delivery. Some states require video consultations as part of the intake process.

For those considering AgelessRx for longevity-focused healthcare, View the current AgelessRx offer (official AgelessRx page) to verify treatment availability in your state and review the complete intake requirements before starting the process.

In This Analysis

This report covers the following aspects of the AgelessRx platform:

What AgelessRx is and how the telehealth consultation process works

A complete treatment catalog breakdown by category

Prescription fulfillment protocols and pharmacy partner certifications

Clinical evidence for longevity-focused off-label prescribing

Pricing analysis based on company materials

Customer experience context from third-party review platforms

Regulatory considerations and the compliance framework

Use-case considerations and platform limitations

Understanding AgelessRx: Telehealth Platform Structure and Service Model

What exactly is AgelessRx, and how does it differ from traditional healthcare? According to the company, AgelessRx operates as a telehealth platform specializing in preventive healthcare for both lifespan and healthspan. The platform connects patients with US-licensed healthcare providers who evaluate medical histories and, when clinically appropriate, may prescribe treatments aimed at supporting healthspan rather than simply treating diagnosed diseases.

Here's the distinction that matters most: AgelessRx is not a pharmacy, clinic, or medical practice. It is a technology platform that facilitates connections between patients and independent healthcare providers. The providers make all prescribing decisions independently. AgelessRx coordinates the intake process, prescription fulfillment through pharmacy partners, and ongoing patient support — but clinical judgment belongs entirely to the licensed clinicians.

This three-entity model — patient, independent provider, pharmacy partner — is standard in telehealth, but it often confuses first-time users. You are not receiving prescriptions "from AgelessRx." You are receiving prescriptions from licensed clinicians who work through the platform. AgelessRx handles the logistics, but the medical decisions stay with the providers.

The Five-Step Process: How AgelessRx Works From Intake to Delivery

According to company materials, the AgelessRx process follows this structure:

Step 1: Treatment Selection. You browse the treatment catalog and select the therapies that align with your health goals. The platform organizes treatments across categories including energy optimization, weight management, cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and cellular aging. Each treatment page includes mechanism descriptions, dosing information, and eligibility criteria.

Step 2: Online Medical Intake. You complete a detailed health questionnaire covering lifestyle factors, medical history, current medications, and treatment goals. You will also provide government-issued identification, a recent photo, and payment information. According to the company, charges only apply upon prescription approval — so you are not paying upfront for a consultation that might result in a denial.

Step 3: Provider Medical Review. US-based clinicians evaluate your intake responses against the clinical criteria for each requested treatment. Some states require live video consultations; others permit asynchronous review. The company states that reviews typically take place within five business days. If approved, prescriptions are transmitted to certified pharmacy partners at FDA-registered facilities.

Step 4: Prescription Fulfillment and Delivery. According to the company, approved prescriptions are filled by 503A compounding pharmacies and shipped in discreet packaging at no delivery charge. According to company materials, most orders ship within five to seven business days after approval. Order tracking is available through a HIPAA-compliant patient portal.

Step 5: Ongoing Clinical Support. The platform provides on-demand access to providers and support staff for questions, dosage adjustments, and side effect management. According to the company, automatic refills are available, and subscribers can pause or cancel at any time.

Compared to traditional healthcare, this model offers practical conveniences — no insurance billing complexity, no multi-week waits for specialist appointments, and no need to travel to a clinic. That said, it also means giving up the in-person physical examination, an established long-term patient-provider relationship, and the cost-sharing that insurance typically provides.

AgelessRx Treatment Catalog: 45+ Therapies Across Seven Categories

What can you actually get through AgelessRx? The platform's catalog is broad, spanning prescription medications, compounded therapies, diagnostic testing, and evidence-based supplements. Here is the full breakdown by category, with pricing as stated by the company:

Injectable Therapies

According to company materials, AgelessRx offers eight injectable treatments focused on cellular metabolism, growth hormone support, and antioxidant pathways:

NAD+ Injection (starting at $235/month as of March 2026 per company materials): Presented by the company within discussions of cellular metabolism and age-related NAD+ decline. NAD+ is a coenzyme involved in cellular energy processes that the company notes decreases with age.

Sermorelin Injection (starting at $99/month): According to the platform, this growth hormone-releasing peptide is intended to encourage the body's natural growth hormone production. It is prescribed off-label within longevity-focused or age-related wellness discussions, though its FDA approval covers diagnostic testing for growth hormone deficiency.

Glutathione Injection (starting at $99/month): Described by the company within discussions of immune support and oxidative-stress pathways, referencing the body's primary endogenous antioxidant system.

Microdosing GLP-1 (starting at $99/month): Presented as a weight management support option using lower doses of GLP-1 receptor agonists, which the company suggests may reduce gastrointestinal side effects while preserving metabolic relevance.

Injectable GLP-1 Treatments (starting at $139/month): According to the company, these are physician-guided weight management programs using compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide formulations.

Compounded Liraglutide (starting at $149/month): Described as a daily injection option discussed in the context of metabolic health and weight management, using a different GLP-1 receptor agonist than semaglutide.

Injectable treatments require comfort with self-administration, proper refrigeration, and sharps disposal. For those who prefer to avoid injections, AgelessRx offers alternative delivery formats for several of these therapies.

Nasal Spray Formulations

For patients who prefer non-injectable delivery, the company offers three nasal spray options:

NAD+ Nasal Spray (starting at $125/month): According to company materials, this formulation is described as delivering NAD+ through nasal absorption, with the company stating that effects may occur within one hour. The 14ml bottle provides approximately 120 sprays for one to two daily doses and requires refrigeration.

Sermorelin Nasal Spray (starting at $199/month): Presented as supporting natural growth hormone signaling through nasal mucosa absorption. According to the company, it may promote deeper sleep and cognitive clarity, though these represent the platform's descriptive framing rather than established clinical findings.

Glutathione Nasal Spray (starting at $100/month): Described by the platform within discussions of oxidative-stress support and cognitive wellness through direct nasal delivery.

Nasal sprays offer a convenient alternative to injections but may cause mild local irritation in some users. The company does not publish comparative bioavailability data between nasal and injectable formulations.

Transdermal Patch Technology

AgelessRx offers two iontophoresis-based patch systems designed for weekly transdermal delivery:

NAD+ Patches (starting at $160/month): According to the company, these battery-powered devices deliver 400mg of NAD+ through the skin into the bloodstream over a four-hour wear period. The platform recommends supplementing with 1,000mg of TMG (trimethylglycine) on patch days to support methylation.

Glutathione Patches (starting at $190/month): Described as delivering prescription-strength glutathione via once-weekly iontophoresis for systemic antioxidant support, according to company materials.

Patches eliminate the need for needles and daily dosing schedules, though they do require a four-hour wear window and battery management. The company positions these as a premium convenience option for patients who want a less hands-on routine.

Oral Prescription Medications

This category covers medications manufactured in FDA-registered facilities and prescribed off-label within longevity-focused contexts. This is also where the regulatory complexity becomes most relevant for prospective patients:

Metformin (starting at $25/month): Manufactured in FDA-registered facilities for Type 2 diabetes management, metformin is discussed by the company within a longevity context based on ongoing research interest in metabolism and age-related health pathways. Any use beyond its approved indication is off-label and subject to provider evaluation.

Rapamycin (starting at $65/month): Manufactured in FDA-registered facilities as an immunosuppressant for organ transplant recipients, rapamycin is presented by the company within a longevity context that the platform states requires ongoing monitoring and blood work. Off-label use in longevity discussions is based largely on animal research showing lifespan extension, but controlled human longevity data remains limited.

Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) (starting at $25/month): Manufactured in FDA-registered facilities for opioid and alcohol addiction at 50mg doses, LDN is used here at 1.5–4.5mg for immune modulation purposes. According to the platform, it is discussed in the context of immune support, chronic wellness, and energy restoration — all of which represent off-label use that should be understood in that context.

Tadalafil Daily (starting at $60/month): Manufactured in FDA-registered facilities for specific approved indications, low-dose daily tadalafil is discussed by the company in relation to broader vascular and wellness-focused longevity discussions. This represents off-label prescribing and should be understood as such.

Methylene Blue (starting at $43/month): Manufactured in FDA-registered facilities for an approved medical use, this compound is described by the platform within broader discussions of cognitive and cellular research interest. The company specifically warns against use alongside SSRIs or MAOIs due to interaction risk.

These medications illustrate the core tension running through longevity medicine: they are prescription drugs with FDA approval for specific, well-established conditions, but their use in healthy-aging contexts represents off-label prescribing grounded in research interest rather than proven longevity outcomes in humans. Any prescribing provider should walk you through this distinction clearly before you begin.

Weight Management Programs

According to company materials, AgelessRx offers several weight management options built around GLP-1 receptor agonists:

Compounded Semaglutide (starting at $139/month): Described by the company as a physician-guided program using compounded formulations of the same active ingredient found in certain FDA-approved GLP-1 medications. Dosing typically starts low and is titrated upward based on individual tolerance and response.

Compounded Tirzepatide (starting at $249/month): According to the platform, this option is discussed in relation to weight management and metabolic support protocols. The company states it is compounded at certified 503A pharmacies.

Brand-Name Options: According to company materials, AgelessRx also facilitates access to Wegovy and Zepbound for patients who prefer FDA-approved finished formulations. Pricing varies based on manufacturer assistance programs and individual circumstances.

The company states that all weight management programs include provider oversight, dosing guidance, and ongoing side effect management. Individual results vary, and these medications are intended to be used as part of broader lifestyle modification efforts.

Diagnostic Testing

According to the company, AgelessRx offers several at-home testing options:

Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection ($949): Described by the company as a blood test that screens for 50+ cancer types through circulating tumor DNA analysis. According to company materials, it is positioned for adults aged 50 and older or those with elevated cancer risk factors.

Biological Age Testing (starting at $75): The platform offers epigenetic age testing through DNA methylation analysis. According to the company, results provide a comparison between biological age and chronological age.

Hormone Panels (pricing varies): According to the company, comprehensive hormone testing is available to inform treatment decisions related to testosterone, thyroid function, and other hormone optimization discussions.

Evidence-Based Supplements

The company offers several supplement formulations designed to complement its prescription therapies:

Longevity Bundle ($99/month): According to company materials, this bundle includes compounds such as NMN and resveratrol that the platform discusses in relation to longevity-focused research.

NAD+ Precursors (pricing varies): The platform offers NMN and NR supplements as alternatives or complements to its prescription NAD+ delivery options.

Methylation Support ($25/month): According to the company, TMG supplementation supports healthy methylation pathways — something the platform describes as particularly relevant for patients using NAD+ therapies.

For a complete overview of available treatments and current eligibility criteria, View the current AgelessRx offer (official AgelessRx page) to review the full catalog directly on the platform.

Prescription Fulfillment: Understanding Compounding Pharmacy Partnerships

One of the most common questions prospective patients ask about AgelessRx is straightforward: Where do the medications actually come from, and what quality assurance is in place?

According to company materials, AgelessRx partners exclusively with 503A compounding pharmacies that the company states are FDA-registered and state-licensed. These pharmacies are described by the company as operating under the following quality control standards:

FDA registration and regular inspection

State board of pharmacy licensing

USP (United States Pharmacopeia) compliance for compounding standards

Third-party testing for potency, purity, and sterility

HIPAA-compliant handling of patient information

An important distinction to understand: compounded medications are not the same as FDA-approved finished drugs. Compounding pharmacies create customized formulations based on individual physician prescriptions, but those formulations do not go through the same clinical trial and approval process as brand-name medications. This is legal and common throughout US healthcare, but it does mean the medications carry a different level of regulatory oversight than FDA-approved products.

For injectable therapies specifically, the company states that all formulations are prepared in sterile environments meeting USP 797 standards for sterile compounding. Temperature-sensitive medications are shipped with monitoring to ensure they remain stable during transit.

Clinical Evidence: What Research Supports Longevity Prescribing?

For most prospective patients, this is the most important question of all: Is there actual evidence that these treatments work for longevity?

The honest answer is more nuanced than a simple yes or no. Most longevity treatments available through AgelessRx fall into one of three categories:

Category 1: Strong animal research, limited human longevity data. Rapamycin, metformin, and NAD+ precursors have robust evidence in animal models demonstrating lifespan extension and healthspan improvements. Human studies show metabolic benefits and reduced disease risk markers, but no controlled trials have proven that these medications extend human lifespan. Choosing to use them is essentially a reasoned bet that findings in animal models will translate to humans — plausible based on the underlying mechanisms, but not yet proven.

Category 2: FDA-approved for specific conditions, prescribed off-label within longevity discussions. Tadalafil, low-dose naltrexone, and GLP-1 medications have well-established benefits for their approved indications. Their discussion in longevity contexts is grounded in mechanistic reasoning rather than dedicated longevity trials. Using them for this purpose is legal and practiced, but it does place you outside their formally proven use cases.

Category 3: Emerging research with preliminary human data. Senolytics, certain peptides, and some supplement combinations have early-stage human research suggesting potential benefit, but large-scale controlled trials are not yet available. Patients interested in these options are, in effect, evaluating therapies that are still in relatively early stages — some of which may become standard practice over time, and some of which may not.

The company provides research summaries for each treatment on the platform. What is worth keeping in mind is that "research-backed" in this context means there is scientific rationale and preliminary evidence — it does not mean a treatment has been proven to extend human lifespan in a clinical trial setting.

Pricing Analysis: What AgelessRx Actually Costs

According to company materials, AgelessRx pricing spans a wide range depending on which treatments are selected:

Entry-Level Treatments: Metformin ($25/month), low-dose naltrexone ($25/month), and basic supplements ($25–$50/month) represent the most affordable tier. These are oral medications with long safety track records and relatively straightforward production requirements.

Mid-Tier Treatments: NAD+ nasal spray ($125/month), sermorelin injections ($99/month), and compounded semaglutide ($139/month) sit in the moderate range. These involve more complex compounding processes or specialized delivery formats.

Premium Treatments: NAD+ injections ($235/month), compounded tirzepatide ($249/month), and transdermal patches ($160–$190/month) carry the highest monthly costs. These reflect sterile compounding requirements, specialized delivery technology, or higher-cost active ingredients.

One-Time and Periodic Costs: Diagnostic testing ranges from $75 for biological age testing to $949 for multi-cancer screening. These are generally annual or semi-annual expenses rather than recurring monthly costs.

According to the company, pricing covers provider consultations, prescription fulfillment, shipping, and ongoing clinical support. There are no separate consultation fees beyond the cost of the treatment itself.

Because AgelessRx is described as a cash-pay platform, you are paying full out-of-pocket pricing without insurance offset. The company notes that HSA and FSA cards may be accepted for eligible expenses, though you should confirm this directly with your plan administrator before making any assumptions about reimbursement.

Customer Experience: Third-Party Review Context

What do AgelessRx customers actually report about their experiences? Third-party review platforms offer some directional context, though it is important to interpret this kind of feedback with appropriate perspective.

Publicly visible third-party feedback reflects a mix of positive and critical experiences. Recurring themes include convenience of access, responsiveness of support staff, pricing clarity, prescription denials, and questions around the distinction between compounded and FDA-approved formulations. Because review platform feedback is self-selected and anecdotal, it should be treated as directional context rather than a representative picture of typical outcomes.

One pattern worth flagging directly: prescription denials appear consistently in publicly available feedback. This is not a flaw in the platform — it reflects how the system is actually designed. Approval depends entirely on provider assessment of your individual medical history, not on completing the intake form. Going in with that expectation set will make the experience more predictable regardless of the outcome.

Regulatory Framework: Understanding Telehealth and Compounding Pharmacy Oversight

How is AgelessRx regulated, and what consumer protections are in place?

The platform operates within several overlapping regulatory frameworks:

Telehealth Licensing: According to the company, all providers working through AgelessRx are licensed in the states where they prescribe. Telehealth regulations vary significantly by state — some require synchronous video consultations, while others permit asynchronous review. The platform must comply with the telemedicine rules specific to each state where it operates.

Pharmacy Licensing: The company states that partner compounding pharmacies are licensed in all 50 states and registered with the FDA. They operate under 503A regulations, which govern pharmacy compounding for individual patient prescriptions. This is a distinct regulatory category from 503B outsourcing facilities, which produce compounded medications in larger batch volumes.

HIPAA Compliance: As a healthcare platform handling protected health information, AgelessRx is required to comply with HIPAA privacy and security regulations. According to the company, all patient data is encrypted and stored in HIPAA-compliant systems.

FTC Oversight: Marketing claims about treatment benefits fall under FTC jurisdiction. Advertising off-label uses requires careful compliance with both FDA and FTC guidelines to avoid misleading consumers.

What Is Not Regulated the Same Way: The FDA does not review or approve individual compounded medications the way it approves finished manufactured drugs. Compounding pharmacies must meet quality standards, but the specific formulations they produce do not go through the FDA's clinical review and approval process. This is an important distinction to understand before starting any compounded therapy.

Regulatory Context: The telehealth and compounded medication space has been the subject of ongoing regulatory attention in recent years. Consumers should review the most current information about any platform's standing and compliance before proceeding. Verify current service availability and terms directly with AgelessRx before starting the intake process.

Use-Case Considerations and Platform Limitations

Based on the company's stated service model, treatment catalog, and cash-pay structure, AgelessRx may be of interest to adults who are actively researching telehealth-based access to longevity-oriented or preventive care options. The platform format tends to be a better fit for consumers who are comfortable with remote intake, asynchronous provider review, and full out-of-pocket pricing.

At the same time, traditional in-person care is likely a more appropriate fit for some consumers — particularly those managing complex medical histories, those who want access only to FDA-approved finished drug pathways, those relying on insurance-based coverage, or those who value an ongoing relationship with an established physician. It is also worth noting that eligibility and prescribing decisions depend entirely on provider judgment and state-specific rules, which means not every treatment will be available or appropriate for every prospective patient.

Consumer Takeaway: Evaluating AgelessRx for Your Health Goals

According to the company, AgelessRx operates as a telehealth platform offering access to longevity-focused treatments through independent licensed healthcare providers and compounding pharmacy partners. For consumers interested in this space, the platform provides structured access to a broad range of options that are not always easy to access through traditional healthcare channels.

Here is a concise summary of the key considerations:

Treatment Access: According to the company, AgelessRx offers 45+ treatments across longevity, weight management, and preventive health categories. All treatments require individual provider approval — prescription is not guaranteed by completing the intake form.

Regulatory Framework: The company states that all providers are US-licensed and all pharmacy partners are FDA-registered and state-licensed. That said, compounded medications do not go through the same regulatory review process as FDA-approved finished drugs, and consumers should understand that distinction.

Clinical Evidence: Most longevity treatments discussed on this platform are supported by mechanistic rationale and animal research, but controlled human longevity data is limited. You are evaluating therapies based on scientific promise and early-stage evidence, not proven lifespan extension in clinical trials.

Cost Structure: According to company materials, most treatment pricing ranges from $25 to $300 per month, with no insurance coverage. HSA and FSA cards may be accepted for eligible expenses — confirm with your plan administrator.

Customer Experience: Publicly available third-party feedback reflects a range of outcomes. Because this feedback is self-selected and anecdotal, it should be weighed alongside direct verification with the platform rather than treated as representative of typical results.

Contact Information

For questions before or during the intake process, according to the company's website, AgelessRx offers customer support through the following channels:

Phone: 650-503-9990

Email: info@agelessrx.com

Address: 2370 E Stadium Blvd #2049, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 USA

For those interested in learning more about the platform's current treatment offerings, View the current AgelessRx offer (official AgelessRx page) to check state availability, review the full catalog, and review the intake process. Before starting any new prescription therapy — especially if you have existing health conditions or take other medications — consult your primary care provider first.

Important Information

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. AgelessRx is described by the company as a telehealth platform connecting users with licensed healthcare providers and pharmacy partners. Prescription approval depends on individual medical history, eligibility, provider assessment, and state-specific availability. Compounded medications do not undergo the same FDA review process as finished FDA-approved drugs. Pricing, treatment availability, and platform terms should be verified directly through AgelessRx before making any health-related or purchasing decision.