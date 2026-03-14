Central Bay Roofing Named 2026 Alameda Stars Roofing Contractor

Alameda, California, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alameda, California - March 13, 2026 - -

Central Bay Roofing & Restoration announced today that it has been named the 2026 Alameda Star for Roofing Contractor in the Alameda Stars Community Awards, a program organized by the Alameda Post. The Alameda-based company was selected from among 1,995 contenders evaluated across 182 categories through a community-wide voting process that generated nearly 90,000 votes over a six-week period. The award was announced on February 24, 2026, with winners published across a series of articles on the Alameda Post website.

The Alameda Stars Community Awards program was created by the Alameda Post, a community news publication covering the city of Alameda, California, to recognize local businesses and service providers. The program invites residents to nominate and vote for businesses they rely on, with community members casting one vote per day in each category throughout the contest period. The 2026 edition covered nine divisions, including Arts and Culture, Business Services, Household Services, Personal Services, Retail, Community, Kids and Family, Food and Drink, and Sports and Recreation, representing a broad cross-section of the local economy.

According to the Alameda Post, the program was "launched to uplift and recognize local businesses and service providers following the challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic." Publisher Adam Gillitt noted that the publication conducted a post-voting audit to verify results and remove any duplicate accounts before finalizing the winners. The Alameda Post described the recognition as "the ultimate community review and endorsement" of local businesses. The full results and category standings were published on the dedicated AlamedaStars.com website for public access.

"Receiving this recognition from the people we serve is meaningful to our entire team," said Justin Brown, General Manager and Lead Roofing Sales Consultant of Central Bay Roofing & Restoration. "This company was founded by my father in 1978, and for 45 years we have approached every project with the same commitment to doing things right. The fact that Alameda residents voted for us reflects the trust we have worked to earn on every single job."

Central Bay Roofing & Restoration holds California contractor license No. 435272, covering Class B and C-39 classifications. The company has completed more than 10,000 roof installations since its founding and provides services including new roof installation, commercial roofing, roof leak repair, roof replacement, and gutters and downspouts. The team has developed particular capabilities in working on Victorian-era homes, which require specialized knowledge of historical construction methods and materials, as well as seismic retrofit projects and larger commercial buildings throughout the region.

All roofing work performed by the company carries a 10-year workmanship warranty, with manufacturer material warranties extending up to 40 years depending on the products selected. The company has built its reputation on transparent communication with property owners throughout the project lifecycle, from initial inspection through final completion. Additional details about the company's background and approach are available at centralbayroofing.com.

"A roof is one of the most significant investments a property owner makes, and the people who call us are trusting us with something that protects everything underneath it," Brown said. "We take that seriously. We do not cut corners, and we stand behind our work long after the project is finished."

Central Bay Roofing & Restoration serves residential and commercial customers across Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, with the capability to travel further for commercial projects. The company's office is located at 1814 Clement Avenue in Alameda, California. Property owners seeking a roofing consultation or estimate can reach the company at (510) 521-7334 during business hours, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

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For more information about Central Bay Roofing & Restoration, contact the company here:



Central Bay Roofing & Restoration

Justin Brown

(510) 521-7334

info@centralbayroofing.com

1814 Clement Avenue Alameda, CA 94501