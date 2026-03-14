12BET and SABA Sports Launch New Sports Engagement Initiatives

 | Source: 12BET 12BET

12BET and SABA Sports partnership announcement for new sports engagement initiatives

LONDON, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12BET, a global sport and entertainment brand since 2007, today announced new promotional initiatives in collaboration with SABA Sports, a leading sports data and technology partner supporting sports engagement ecosystems across Asia. The programs introduce structured incentives for both players and affiliate partners, expanding opportunities for fans to participate more actively in live sporting events through the platform’s global reach.

The player-focused initiative features a monthly sports race based on activity within SABA Sports events, rewarding continued participation throughout the competition cycle. In conjunction, a turnover-based leaderboard recognizes affiliate partners who drive high-quality participation and sustained engagement. Together, these initiatives aim to encourage ongoing interaction while delivering a more immersive sports entertainment experience to a diverse player base.

With more than two decades of industry experience and support for millions of active players across the region, SABA Sports plays a significant role in enabling large-scale sports participation environments. Its established market position and operational infrastructure complement 12BET’s global audience access, strengthening the foundation for initiatives that prioritize accessibility and continuity of engagement for players.

By bringing together SABA Sports’ market presence with 12BET’s global reach, the collaboration creates more ways for players to engage with the sports they love. Through initiatives like these, fans around the world can share in the excitement of competition and connect through a passion that continues to unite sporting communities everywhere.

About 12BET

12BET, established in 2007, is a global sport and entertainment brand built on a core value of sincerity and a strong commitment to responsible engagement. Ranked 17th in eGaming Review Magazine’s Annual Power 50, 12BET has earned global recognition for its integrity and long-standing trust. Guided by sincerity in every interaction, the brand continues to deliver secure, reliable, and meaningful experiences to audiences worldwide.

Affiliate marketers interested in partnership opportunities are invited to explore the 12BET Affiliate Program.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fa860d0-4457-4602-a1ad-f43b4e1dc471

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
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