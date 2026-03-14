Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City (YZBSTC) Shines at Oceanology International 2026

LONDON, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 10 (local time), the Oceanology International 2026 (Oi2026), the world's premier ocean technology exhibition, officially opened in London, UK. Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Administration, together with China Merchants Sanya Deep-Sea Technology City Development Co., Ltd., led a delegation of marine enterprises and institutions from YZBSTC to participate in this key global exchange platform for the ocean technology and marine science communities.

At the exhibition, the YZBSTC pavilion attracted professional visitors across the world. Representatives of YZBSTC's enterprises exchanged views with counterparts from international marine technology companies and research institutes on product features, application scenarios, and potential cooperation. They also held in-depth discussions on marine equipment R&D, product applications, and international market expansion.

In this exhibition, YZBSTC Administration organized a group of marine enterprises from the park, including Peneson Offshore Tech Sanya, Haidilong (Hainan) Intelligent Equipment, Hainan CathayBot Technology, and Hainan Hengsheng Intelligent Technology. Nearly 30 advanced marine technology products were exhibited, covering deep-sea equipment, ocean observation, intelligent navigation, and other technological fields, which fully demonstrated the strong R&D capabilities of YZBSTC's enterprises in deep-sea equipment manufacturing, underwater detection technology, and marine intelligent equipment.

This participation in the Oi2026 is an important measure for YZBSTC to help its marine technology enterprises "go global". Through this professional international platform, the enterprises of YZBSTC have not only showcased their technological achievements but also connected with upstream and downstream partners in the global marine industry chain, further expanding opportunities for international cooperation.

In the future, relying on the opening-up advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, YZBSTC will continue to build and upgrade platforms for international exchange and cooperation, empower more marine technology enterprises to participate in global industrial chains, and bring more "Intelligent Manufacturing in YZBSTC" to the global stage.

Company Name: Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Administration

Contact: Toby Zhang

Email: tobyzhangworking@outlook.com

State: Sanya City, Hainan Province

Country: China

Website: https://www.yazhou-bay.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d44d1a5-13c1-4f74-ba4d-5a79f8c360f8