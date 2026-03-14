The Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce celebrates achievements of the Rainbow Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (REKH)

TORONTO, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce (CQCC) is proud to announce the culmination of the Rainbow Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub’s work under the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program. Over the course of the program, REKH led a $3 million national initiative dedicated to advancing research, data, and insight on 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship across Canada.

Launched as part of the Government of Canada’s $25 million 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, REKH aims to address a longstanding gap in national data on 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship, providing a centralized, evidence-based approach to understanding and supporting this community. While over 100,000 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses generate more than $22 billion in economic activity and employ over 435,000 people, historically there has been limited coordinated evidence to understand their experiences, challenges, and opportunities.

Developed and managed by the Fyrefly Institute for Gender and Sexual Diversity in partnership with the eHUB Entrepreneurship Centre at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, REKH has established Canada’s first national research infrastructure focused on 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship.

From its inception, REKH aimed to:

Collect qualitative and quantitative data on 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship;

Identify regional and sectoral differences;

Document systemic barriers and opportunities for growth; and

Share findings to strengthen programs, policy, and support networks nationwide.

“Having the opportunity to engage people across this country in a strengths-based project that highlights the vast reach and positive economic impact of 2SLGBTQI+ communities has been one of the most meaningful endeavors of my career,” says Glynnis Lieb, Executive Director of the Fyrefly Institute for Gender and Sexual Diversity. “In less than two years, our team has ignited a conversation that truly did not exist before. We have not only illustrated how much queer entrepreneurs contribute to Canada’s economy but also reassured them that they are valuable and very much not alone. The knowledge we have gained and shared, along with the networks we have created, will have a lasting positive impact on Canada’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Over the course of its development, REKH produces research briefs, knowledge tools, and community insights. These resources are featured as part of its official in-person launch event on March 14, 2026, celebrating two years of research, collaboration, and engagement with project partners, advisory council members, and the wider 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship community. The event also marks the launch of REKH’s online database, which brings together supports and resources designed for 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs.

The event will be livestreamed for those who wish to attend virtually: https://tinyurl.com/REKHCSEARESEARCH.

REKH marks the first time Canada has implemented a coordinated national strategy, specifically dedicated to understanding and supporting 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship. REKH’s findings provide policymakers, corporate and community organizations, and entrepreneurs with actionable insights, ensuring that future programs and supports are grounded in evidence and reflective of the diverse needs of the community.

“Through the Rainbow Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub, we have seen a national research network take shape around 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurship,” said Darrell Schuurman, CEO of the Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce. “Partners from across regions and sectors have come together to generate credible data and shared knowledge, something that had not previously existed at this scale in Canada. This growing collaboration strengthens our ecosystem and ensures that future programs and policies are informed by evidence and lived experience.”

This work represents a milestone in the Government of Canada’s commitment to inclusive economic growth, and we hope that it will continue to inform research, policy, and programming to support 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs for years to come.

For more information about the CQCC and the Rainbow Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub, visit queerchamber.ca.

This project was funded by the Government of Canada.

About the Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce (CQCC)

The Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce is Canada’s leading advocate for queer-owned businesses and 2SLGBTQI+ entrepreneurs. Through networking, education, suppliers' certification, and advocacy, CQCC works to ensure queer businesses and allies thrive and continue contributing to a strong, inclusive national economy.

Founded in 2003, CQCC represents more than 100,000 2SLGBTQI+-owned businesses, contributing over $22 billion in economic activity and employing more than 435,000 Canadians. In 2023, the Government of Canada selected CQCC to administer the world’s first $25 million 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program, further expanding support for queer entrepreneurs across the country.

Media contact:

Julie-Leonora Kesch (she/her)

Communications and Marketing Director - CQCC

julie-leonora.kesch@queerchamber.ca