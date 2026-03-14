Large Bottom Productions Announces Release of Concept Album Colonized Mind





Image of Marzuq Asanti

CHICAGO, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent artist and producer Large Bottom Productions has officially released his concept album Colonized Mind, which debuted on March 13, 2026. The project blends jazz, hip hop, R&B, and spoken word into a cohesive musical narrative exploring mindset, identity, and perception.

Written and produced by musician and songwriter Marzuq “Marz” Asanti, the album presents a unique listening experience designed as a complete concept rather than a collection of unrelated tracks. Each song represents a different perspective or “mindset,” inviting listeners to reflect on how beliefs, experiences, and external influences shape the way people interpret the world around them.

At the core of Colonized Mind is the central question: “Are you of a colonized mind?” Through layered instrumentation, lyrical storytelling, and genre-blending arrangements, Large Bottom Productions uses music as a platform to spark reflection and conversation while remaining rooted in strong musical craftsmanship.

Asanti wrote and produced the entire album and performed all additional real and virtual instruments, showcasing his versatility as a composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. The project also features an impressive lineup of respected artists from across the jazz, hip hop, and soul communities.

Featured collaborators include Grammy-nominated jazz clarinetist Don Byron, saxophonists Ernest Dawkins and Marqueal Jordan, hip hop artists MC Teefa and MC Sadat X of Brand Nubian fame, vocalists Carol Riddick and Roze Red, trumpeter Leon Q, DJ I.N.C, and poet Orron Kenyatta. Each artist contributes a distinctive voice and musical perspective that enriches the album’s cross-genre sound.

“Colonized Mind is about encouraging people to question the narratives they inherit and the ways they view themselves and the world,” said Asanti. “Music has always been a powerful storytelling tool, and this project allowed me to explore those ideas through sound, rhythm, and collaboration.”

With its official release today, Colonized Mind is now available across major streaming platforms. Listeners can access the album and streaming links through the official project hub: https://linktr.ee/largebottomproductions .

Through its fusion of musical styles and introspective themes, Colonized Mind positions Large Bottom Productions as a distinctive voice in independent music, blending artistry, social reflection, and storytelling into a compelling sonic experience.





Colonized Mind official album cover, tracklist, and production credits

About Large Bottom Productions

Large Bottom Productions is a Chicago-based music production company founded by musician, songwriter, and producer Marzuq “Marz” Asanti. With more than three decades of experience in music performance, composition, and production, Asanti has worked across jazz, soul, and contemporary genres, including touring internationally with the United States Air Forces in Europe Entertainment Group. Through Large Bottom Productions, he continues to create music that combines thoughtful storytelling with innovative sound.

Media Contact:

Marzuq Asanti

Large Bottom Productions

(773) 812 2519

largebottomproductions.marz@gmail.com

largebottomproductions.com

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