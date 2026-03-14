Mutuum Finance Announces New Improvements to Its Lending and Borrowing Protocol

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mutuum Finance has announced new improvements to its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol as development continues on the Ethereum-based platform. The project is expanding the functionality of its system while preparing additional features designed to improve how users manage lending and borrowing positions within the protocol.

Protocol Development Update

According to a recent development update shared by the team, Mutuum Finance has been working on a position alert system designed to notify users when the safety level of their borrowing positions changes. The feature will allow users to receive notifications through email, Telegram, or Discord when their Stability Factor approaches or falls below a defined safety threshold.

The team also stated that the next protocol feature has already been completed and is currently undergoing an internal audit process before being released in the coming days.

Development activity on the protocol’s V1 testnet has also resulted in increased simulated liquidity. According to project data, the total value locked (TVL) on the Sepolia testnet has surpassed $230 million, reflecting growing participation in the platform’s testing environment.

MUTM Token and Staking

From the token side, the protocol’s native MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04, with the project reporting more than 19,000 token holders and over $20.8 million raised to date. The MUTM token smart contract has completed a security review by CertiK, one of the blockchain security auditing firms that evaluates smart contract code and protocol infrastructure.

Beyond serving as the native token of the ecosystem, MUTM is also directly connected to the operation of the lending protocol. The platform is designed to allow users to lend and borrow crypto assets, with lenders receiving mtTokens when they deposit assets into liquidity pools.

These mtTokens function as proof of deposit and accumulate yield as borrowers pay interest on the assets drawn from the pool. In addition to earning yield from lending activity, mtTokens can also be staked within the platform.

Users who stake their mtTokens become eligible to receive dividends in MUTM tokens through the protocol’s buy-and-distribute mechanism. Under this system, a portion of the fees generated by lending activity and other protocol operations is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market, which are then distributed to users who stake their mtTokens. This structure connects platform activity with token rewards and may contribute to demand for the token as usage of the protocol increases.

Borrowing within Mutuum Finance enables users to access liquidity without selling their crypto assets. By depositing assets as collateral, users can borrow other supported cryptocurrencies while maintaining ownership of their original holdings.

This approach allows borrowers to retain exposure to potential price increases in their collateral assets while accessing additional capital through the lending platform.

Upcoming Peer-to-Peer Lending Feature

In addition to the current lending model, the team has indicated that it plans to introduce a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending system. This feature will allow users to negotiate loan terms directly with one another, including parameters such as interest rates, collateral types, and loan duration.

The P2P structure is expected to expand the range of assets that can be used within the protocol and provide more flexibility for participants who wish to establish customized lending agreements.

Prior to the launch of its V1 protocol, the lending and borrowing smart contracts were reviewed through an independent security audit conducted by Halborn, a blockchain security firm known for auditing decentralized infrastructure and smart contract systems.

Token Supply Structure

The total supply of MUTM tokens is capped at 4 billion, establishing a fixed supply structure for the token ecosystem. According to project documentation, portions of the total supply have also been allocated to community-focused initiatives, including incentive programs such as giveaways and leaderboard rewards designed to encourage ecosystem participation.

Overall, Mutuum Finance continues to expand the capabilities of its decentralized lending protocol through ongoing development updates and new platform features. With growing participation on its testnet, improvements to risk monitoring tools, and plans to introduce additional lending structures, the project is working to strengthen its lending infrastructure while expanding its ecosystem within the Ethereum-based DeFi sector.