Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI); Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH); EOS Energy Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE); and Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of ASP Isotopes Inc. (“ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPI). The investigation concerns whether the Company and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties by making materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s uranium enrichment technology and business prospects.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) securities prior to September 26, 2024 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/aspi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why? On December 4, 2025, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York denied in part defendants’ motion to dismiss and underlying securities fraud class action complaint against ASP Insotopes (NASADQ: ASPI) and certain of its officers - and allowed certain securities fraud claims to proceed.

According to that complaint, beginning in September 2024, the Company and its executives made statements to investors regarding ASP Isotopes’ ability to enrich uranium using proprietary technology. The lawsuit alleges that these statements were materially false and misleading because the Company had never tested its purported uranium enrichment technologies on uranium, whether at laboratory, pilot, or commercial scale.

The complaint further alleges that defendants used these misrepresentations to raise capital from investors, generating approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds while the Company’s stock price was allegedly inflated by misleading statements about its uranium enrichment capabilities.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) securities prior to September 26, 2024 and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/aspi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

#ASPI #ASPIsotopes $ASPI

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (“Camping World” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CWH) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Camping World breached their fiduciary duties and violated federal securities laws by causing the Company to issue materially misleading statements about its inventory management practices, consumer demand, and financial outlook.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) who purchased shares prior to April 29, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/cwh-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, governance changes, the recovery of funds for the Company, as well as a court approved incentive award to you – at absolutely no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased your shares between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

Why? According to a recently filed federal securities class action complaint, Camping World (NYSE: CWH) repeatedly represented to investors during 2025 that the Company maintained strong inventory management practices and a healthy balance sheet, while emphasizing its ability to use data analytics and disciplined inventory planning to optimize profitability and margins.

During earnings calls and public filings, the Company’s executives highlighted what they described as:

“proper inventory planning” and “proper stocking”;

the Company’s ability to “surgically manage” inventory using data analytics ; and

; and strong financial performance and margin improvements driven by effective cost controls.



However, it is alleged that these statements were materially false and misleading in that Camping World’s leadership failed to disclose critical information to investors, including that:

the Company overstated its ability to manage inventory effectively using data analytics ;

; the Company overstated consumer retail demand and the sustainability of that demand;

and the sustainability of that demand; the Company’s systems and internal processes were inadequate to accurately monitor inventory and forecast demand ;

; as a result, the Company would ultimately need to implement “strict, corrective inventory management objectives” ; and

; and these corrective measures would negatively impact the Company’s gross profit margins, financial guidance, and operational outlook.



The full scope of these issues was revealed on February 24, 2026, when the Company announced that it had implemented “strict, corrective inventory management objectives” and reported significantly worse financial results than previously expected, including:

a net loss of $109.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 ;

; declining vehicle gross margins; and

the decision to pause its quarterly dividend.



Potential Shareholder Claims

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether members of Camping World’s board of directors and senior management may have:

breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty and good faith ;

; caused the Company to issue materially misleading statements to investors ;

; failed to maintain adequate internal controls and oversight over inventory management and financial disclosures; and

over inventory management and financial disclosures; and exposed the Company to significant legal liability and reputational harm.

What can You do Now? Contact Us to Learn More About Your Rights

If you are a long-term shareholder of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) who purchased shares prior to April 29, 2025, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, governance changes, the recovery of funds for the Company, as well as a court approved incentive award to you – at absolutely no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/cwh-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased your shares between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#CWH $CWH #CampingWorld

EOS Energy Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE)

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of EOS Energy Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE). The investigation concerns whether the Company and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EOS Energy Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) securities prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/eos-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between November 5, 2025, and February 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

Why? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, EOS Energy Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was unable to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance; (2) the Company’s battery line downtime was running well above industry norms, the design intent of the line, and internal forecasts; (3) the Company was experiencing delays in the ability for its automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; (4) the Company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired EOS Energy Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOS) securities prior to November 5, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/eos-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between November 5, 2025, and February 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#EOSE $EOSE #EOSEnergy

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO)

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLNO). The investigation concerns whether Soleno and certain of its executives violated the federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements and failing to disclose adverse information about the safety profile and commercial prospects of its drug candidate DCCR (diazoxide choline extended-release tablets), marketed as VYKAT XR.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) securities prior to March 26, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/soleno-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between March 26, 2025 and November 4, 2025, you may be entitled to participate in this securities fraud class action.

Why? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint Soleno repeatedly represented to investors that DCCR had demonstrated a favorable safety profile and strong clinical results supporting regulatory approval and commercial success.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that:

Soleno’s Phase 3 clinical trial program for DCCR downplayed, misrepresented, or concealed significant safety concerns , including evidence of excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants;

, including evidence of excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants; As a result, administration of DCCR posed materially greater safety risks for individuals with Prader-Willi Syndrome than Soleno had represented to investors; and

for individuals with Prader-Willi Syndrome than Soleno had represented to investors; and Due to these undisclosed safety issues, DCCR faced materially lower commercial viability, including risks of patient discontinuation, reduced physician adoption, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational damage.



During 2025, the market allegedly began to learn the truth about the risks associated with DCCR. Among other disclosures:

In August 2025 , a detailed report questioned the integrity of Soleno’s clinical trial data and raised concerns about significant adverse safety events associated with the drug.

, a detailed report questioned the integrity of Soleno’s clinical trial data and raised concerns about significant adverse safety events associated with the drug. Reports surfaced alleging that investigators and medical professionals had raised concerns regarding the drug’s safety profile and efficacy.

In September 2025 , Soleno disclosed that a patient had died after taking DCCR.

, Soleno disclosed that a patient had died after taking DCCR. By November 2025, the Company acknowledged that the controversy surrounding the drug had disrupted the commercial launch and negatively impacted adoption.

Following these disclosures, the price of Soleno stock declined significantly, falling from a Class Period high of more than $90 per share to below $45 per share, causing substantial losses to investors.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) securities prior to March 26, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/soleno-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between March 26, 2025 and November 4, 2025, you may be entitled to participate in this securities fraud class action.

#SLNO $SLNO #Soleno

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com