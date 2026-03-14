VEREM Sets New Benchmark for RWA Security with Successful Completion of Hacken Smart Contract Audit

LONDON, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEREM, a Real-World Asset (RWA) ecosystem focused on the tokenization of GIA-certified emeralds, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive smart contract security audit conducted by Hacken, a global leader in Web3 cybersecurity.





As the RWA sector moves toward institutional adoption, VEREM has prioritized transparency, security, and investor protection. The audit, finalized on March 5, 2026, confirms that VEREM’s smart contract infrastructure meets high industry standards for security, resilience, and decentralization.

Key Security Milestones

Zero-Vulnerability Status

The audit identified zero critical and zero high-severity vulnerabilities, confirming a robust and secure smart contract architecture.

Immutable Tokenomics

The contract implements a fixed supply model with no minting functionality, ensuring the scarcity and long-term value integrity of the VEREM ecosystem.

Decentralized Governance

Ownership of the smart contract on the BSC mainnet has been officially renounced, guaranteeing that no central authority can modify the contract logic.

Operational Transparency

Minor findings were documented and accepted as intentional design decisions, ensuring optimal performance and user experience.

Bridging Physical Assets and Blockchain

VEREM combines physical gemstone custody with blockchain transparency, creating a secure digital gateway for high-value commodities.

Each token is backed by GIA-evaluated emeralds held in secure custody, allowing investors to access rare gemstone assets with the speed, liquidity, and transparency of blockchain technology.

“By pairing audited smart contracts with verified physical assets, VEREM is building a trusted bridge between traditional commodities and decentralized finance,” the VEREM team stated.

https://hacken.io/audits/verem/sca-verem-verem-contracts-feb2026/

About VEREM

VEREM is a Real-World Asset (RWA) project focused on the tokenization of certified emeralds. By integrating GIA gemstone certification, secure custody, and audited blockchain infrastructure, VEREM enables investors to own and trade physical value through decentralized technology.

Twitter: https://x.com/veremorg?s=21

Website : https://veremrwa.com

Telegram : https://t.me/VeremOrg

CMC : https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/verified-emeralds/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/262e9512-d8a4-4bf7-a017-286815d0c94d