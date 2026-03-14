HII’S Ingalls Shipbuilding Celebrates Apprentice School Graduates

PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division celebrated 70 apprentice school graduates during a ceremony at the shipyard today. The event honored the newest class to complete the Department of Labor-registered program, which combines classroom instruction, paid on-the-job training and industry-recognized credentials.

“The future of shipbuilding depends on skilled craftsmen and women who care deeply about their work, and today’s graduates should wear that responsibility with pride,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette. “What they have learned is more than a trade, it is the discipline to do what’s right even when no one is watching. And the timing could not be more important; Our Navy is counting on the commitment and capability they bring to the ships our nation depends on.”

Since its founding in 1952, the Ingalls Apprentice School has graduated more than 4,000 shipbuilders and today supports more than 750 students who contribute directly to Ingalls’ operations. The school provides specialized training in 15 U.S. Department of Labor–registered trades, equipping apprentices with the technical skills, strong work ethic and hands-on experience needed to advance into journeyman roles. Apprentices earn competitive wages and receive a comprehensive benefits package beginning 30 days after starting the program.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-celebrates-apprentice-school-graduates-2/

Annually, Ingalls recognizes apprentices who excel in academics, craftsmanship, leadership and dedication. This year, joiner apprentice Sawyer Briggs set the standard for his class and was named Overall Apprentice of the Year.

“I’m proud of the journey that has brought me to this point in my career at Ingalls,” said Briggs. “This program prepared me with the skills and confidence needed to build the ships that support our Navy and our nation, and I take great pride in the craftsmanship we deliver every day.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding, the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi, has designed, built and maintained amphibious ships and destroyers for the U.S. Navy for more than 87 years. The apprentice school is widely regarded as the backbone of Ingalls’ workforce, with many graduates advancing from craft roles into leadership positions and senior management throughout their careers at the shipyard.

Learn more about the Ingalls Apprentice School at: www.hii.com/careers/ingalls-apprentice-school/

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

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Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@HII-co.com

(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f48a5ca-a7b4-4ce6-a1f1-9c116e82947d