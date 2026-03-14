Walk More, Earn More: CA,Ltd Launches Blockchain-Based Green Mobility Challenge

Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CA,Ltd today announced the launch of its Blockchain-Based Green Mobility Challenge , a Web3-driven incentive program designed to integrate daily physical activities with structured digital asset rewards.





As global interest in sustainable lifestyles and blockchain-based participation models continues to grow, the Green Mobility Challenge links activity milestones, such as steps taken, with a contract-based rewards ecosystem supported by blockchain infrastructure.

By merging health-driven activities with digital participation mechanisms, the initiative allows global users to convert their daily actions into transparent, cryptocurrency-based rewards.

The Green Mobility Challenge leverages distributed ledger technology to ensure transparent reward issuance and automated account settlement. Participation is simple and user-friendly, with no need for pedometers or other specialized equipment to join the challenge.

Participants first register as members and select a participation level that suits their preferences. Once successfully registered, rewards are automatically distributed every 24 hours and directly credited to the participant's account balance.

Users can continue to engage in higher-level challenges or request withdrawals in line with platform policies. The program also includes referral rewards, where participants can earn additional incentives by inviting friends to join.

During the event, new registrants will receive a $10 welcome bonus , which will be directly credited to their account balance. Additionally, participants can earn a daily sign-in reward of $0.66 simply by logging into the platform once per day. This reward system ensures that even minimal participation yields immediate benefits.

To illustrate how the program works , one participant, Thomas, registered during the campaign and received a welcome bonus credited to his account. By logging in daily, he unlocked consistent sign-in rewards. He then joined a five-day walking challenge, completing 500 steps each day and earning milestone-based incentives throughout the period. Motivated by the experience, Thomas advanced to a nine-day challenge with a higher step target, where he continued to accumulate rewards based on his activity and consistency.

The platform’s flexible tiered structure allows participants to choose challenge levels that align with their personal goals and time preferences.

According to CA,Ltd, “The Green Mobility Challenge reflects our broader vision of integrating structured digital participation with lifestyle-based incentive models. By incorporating automated reward distribution, a referral system, and transparent account tracking, our platform aims to provide a seamless user experience within a secure blockchain environment.”

The initiative also aligns with global sustainability trends, encouraging healthy lifestyles while connecting users to a tech-driven digital participation ecosystem.





About CA,Ltd

CA,Ltd is a blockchain-based digital asset participation platform, focused on structured incentive programs, transparent reward mechanisms, and scalable Web3 infrastructure. The company is committed to connecting everyday activities with next-generation digital asset ecosystems through technology-driven participation models.

Forward-Looking Statements：

Incentive mechanisms and promotional programs may evolve over time and are always subject to the platform’s terms and conditions.