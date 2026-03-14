Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Update $8M Raised And XRP Price News

Dubai, UAE, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto announces its presale has officially crossed $8 million raised, a milestone that arrived faster than even the team expected as wallet entries continue climbing every single day. The crypto news cycle has been dominated by uncertainty around large caps, and nowhere is that more visible than in the XRP outlook debate where analysts can't agree on whether XRP will ever reclaim $3 or stay trapped below $1.50 for the rest of this cycle. While that debate plays out, Pepeto keeps pulling capital from investors who understand that the biggest returns in crypto news history have never come from large caps stuck in consolidation. They come from early entries in projects that are building something real before the world catches on.



Pepeto Update $8M And the XRP Price Prediction $3 Target Catalysts

Pepeto's $8 million milestone lands at a time when the xrp price prediction looks increasingly uncertain. According to 24/7 Wall Street, XRP needs at least five separate catalysts working together just to reach $3, and right now most of them haven't fired. Bitcoin needs to break and hold $100K to trigger altcoin rotation. XRP ETF inflows have collapsed 45% to just $1.9 million per week. Whales moved $652 million worth of XRP to Binance in a single week in late February, the largest sell side pressure of 2026. And XRP remains stuck 62% below its July 2025 high of $3.65 with heavy resistance at $1.60 according to CoinMarketCap.

The xrp price prediction for reaching $3 requires sustained ETF inflows of $20 to $40 million weekly, whale accumulation instead of distribution, a clean breakout above $2.30 resistance, and at least two Fed rate cuts without recession. That is a lot of conditions for a token already trading at an $85 billion market cap. Even if everything aligns perfectly, $3 represents roughly a 2x from current levels. Good for a large cap. Not the kind of crypto news that changes lives.

Meanwhile Pepeto just crossed $8 million raised at a presale entry that gives early wallets room for 100x or more if the project reaches even a fraction of what established meme coins achieved with zero utility underneath. The difference is Pepeto doesn't need five catalysts to move. It needs one. The Binance listing that gets closer every day.

Pepeto Builds What the Crypto News Cycle Keeps Searching For

Pepeto is building a full DeFi exchange on Ethereum with zero fee trading that eliminates gas costs on every swap, a cross chain bridge providing instant interoperability between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at zero cost, and AI powered token screening that verifies every smart contract before it reaches users. SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened.

"We designed the exchange to handle the kind of scalable cross chain liquidity that the next bull run demands," said a Pepeto team representative. "The infrastructure is being delivered ahead of schedule."

While the xrp price prediction depends on institutional ETF flows and whale behavior that retail investors can't control, Pepeto's growth depends on community conviction and a product that is already being built. The presale keeps accelerating because the people inside see the updates, test the progress, and add to their positions before each stage closes. That pattern of returning wallets increasing their size is the same signal that appeared in every major crypto news breakout before the listing made headlines.

Conclusion

The crypto news this cycle will be defined by who positioned early and who waited for confirmation that never came cheap. The xrp price prediction shows a token that needs five things to go right just for a 2x. Pepeto needs one listing to unlock multiples that XRP's market cap makes impossible. Whales are already inside, stages sell faster every week, and $8 million raised during a fear cycle proves this isn't speculation. It's conviction. The Pepeto official website down below is still accepting entries, but every day that passes is one day closer to the listing that closes this window permanently.

Disclaimer: As Pepeto gains more attention, fake websites pretending to be the project have started appearing online. Always check that you are on the correct official domain before connecting your wallet.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum based DeFi exchange project with zero fee trading, cross chain interoperability across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and AI token screening. With a SolidProof audit and over $8 million raised, Pepeto combines viral community energy with real exchange infrastructure. While the XRP outlook debates continue, Pepeto is building the crypto news story that early investors have been waiting for. Details on the Pepeto official website.



