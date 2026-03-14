Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Update On Stage Sold Out With Record Demand Amid XRP Market Shifts

Dubai, UAE, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto announces that its latest presale stage has completely sold out, pushing the project into its next pricing tier as demand continues to outpace every previous round. This is the fastest any Pepeto stage has filled since the presale opened, and the pattern behind the numbers tells the real story. Wallets that entered months ago keep returning with larger positions, new wallets are joining at a pace the team says has doubled this quarter, and the crypto news coverage around the project keeps expanding as more outlets pick up on what's building. While the broader market deals with uncertainty and large caps like XRP face whale distribution pressure, Pepeto keeps moving in the opposite direction, accumulating capital and shipping updates on schedule.

Pepeto Presale Breaks Records as Each Stage Fills Faster Than the LastPepeto's growth pattern is what separates it from the noise in crypto news right now. Each stage fills faster than the last because the investors inside keep adding before the price moves to the next tier. That is accumulation at its most fundamental level. Over $8 million raised, a completed SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching with every development update delivered on time.

The DeFi exchange Pepeto is building on Ethereum eliminates the friction that costs traders billions every year. Zero fee trading removes gas costs on every swap. Cross chain liquidity routing connects Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with instant settlement at zero cost. And AI powered screening verifies every listed token's smart contract before it reaches users. This is the infrastructure the next volume cycle needs, and the wallets stacking right now understand that the gap between presale pricing and listing pricing is where the real asymmetry sits.

"Every swap settles with zero fees and full contract verification. That is the standard we built for and the standard we are delivering," said a Pepeto team representative.

The crypto news cycle this quarter has been filled with large cap struggles. XRP dropped 62% from its July high according to CoinMarketCap, with $652 million in whale sell offs hitting Binance in a single week and ETF inflows collapsing 45% according to 24/7 Wall Street. That kind of distribution at the top is the exact opposite of what Pepeto shows at the ground level. Pepeto is in accumulation. XRP is in distribution. And the crypto news this cycle will be defined by which side of that equation investors chose to be on.

Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Exchange Development Ahead of Schedule as Community Conviction Grows

What makes Pepeto's sold out stages more than just a number is the behavior underneath. Early wallets aren't flipping. They're holding and adding. That kind of returning conviction during a fear driven market doesn't happen by accident. It happens when the people closest to the project see something the broader market hasn't priced in yet.

Pepeto carries the viral energy of meme culture with the branding of the god of frogs and the redemption of Pepe coin, but underneath sits a DeFi product designed for serious liquidity on Ethereum. The presale keeps accelerating because the community sees the updates land, sees the exchange taking shape, and sees a Binance listing getting closer with every milestone cleared. The kind of asymmetry between presale pricing and listing pricing is what serious capital moves on quietly, long before the crypto news cycle catches up.

Conclusion

Pepeto's latest stage selling out is not just crypto news. It's the same signal that preceded every major breakout in crypto history, early conviction from wallets that move before the crowd has a reason to show up. Nearly $8 million raised during one of the most fearful markets in years, infrastructure shipping ahead of schedule, and a Binance listing approaching while XRP and other large caps need years and multiple catalysts just to deliver modest returns.

The wallets inside this presale are not guessing. They recognize the setup because many of them built wealth the same way before, by positioning early in projects the market hadn't priced in yet. Every cycle proves the same lesson. The people who follow large wallet movements early are the ones who build wealth, and the people who wait for confirmation are the ones who buy at the top. The crypto news is starting to reflect what those wallets already know.

Every sold out round pushes the next entry higher, and the positions taken now are the ones that carry the full weight of everything this project is about to become.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Why is Pepeto presale selling out so fast?

Returning wallets keep increasing positions ahead of each pricing tier, with over $8 million raised and a Binance listing approaching.

What crypto news is driving Pepeto demand?

Pepeto stages sell out as the crypto news cycle shows large caps struggling, making early stage projects with real infrastructure the preferred positioning for this cycle.

Is Pepeto a good crypto to buy now?

Pepeto offers a DeFi exchange on Ethereum with zero fee trading, cross chain liquidity, and AI screening at presale entry ahead of a confirmed Binance listing.









