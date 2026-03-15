Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Security Update on Cross Chain Tools as XRP Price Future Target and Trump Reshapes Market

Dubai, UAE, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's team announces a major security update across its cross chain infrastructure, strengthening the AI powered contract verification layer and expanding the audit framework on its bridge and swap protocols ahead of what is shaping up to be the most important quarter for crypto in years. The crypto news cycle is noisy right now, with Trump tariffs shaking traditional markets and the xrp price prediction stuck in a debate that large cap holders have been having for months. But underneath that noise, something is shifting. The capital is rotating. Smart money is moving out of positions that already made their run and into early infrastructure that hasn't been priced yet.

Pepeto's security update is the kind of signal those wallets pay attention to, because verified cross chain infrastructure is what separates projects that survive the next wave from the ones that get swept away by it.

Pepeto Strengthens Cross Chain Security as the XRP Price Prediction Prepares for Its Next Leg Up

Before getting into the XRP price prediction, we take a closer look into today’s early project spotlight. Pepeto's cross chain bridge now runs enhanced verification on every token transfer between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, scanning smart contract integrity before any asset moves across chains. The swap engine applies the same AI screening to every listed token, building a trust layer that most decentralized platforms still don't offer. SolidProof completed the foundational audit before the presale, and this update extends that security framework across all cross chain operations.

"The security layer verifies every cross chain transfer and every listed token at the contract level. Interoperability without verification is just a faster way to lose money," said a Pepeto team representative.

The crypto news around the broader market right now is actually more bullish than most people realize. Trump's tariff escalation triggered $466 million in liquidations and pushed the Fear and Greed Index to an all time low of 5, but that kind of extreme fear has historically been the exact point where the next rally begins. Every major crypto bull run started when sentiment was at its worst, and the macro setup building right now, with potential Fed rate cuts and growing institutional adoption, points to a recovery that could move faster than anyone expects.

The question isn't whether crypto goes up. The crypto news data, the institutional flows, and the macro trends all say it will. The question is where the biggest returns come from when it does. And that is where the xrp price prediction becomes a useful reference point. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP trades around $1.40 with the price stuck below every major moving average. The xrp price prediction for reaching $1.76 requires absorbing $2.83 billion in overhead supply from holders waiting to exit at breakeven according to Glassnode data reported by Yahoo Finance. Even if XRP clears every resistance level and reaches $3, that is a 2x from here on an $84 billion market cap.

Solid. But not the kind of return that changes a portfolio in one cycle. For comparison, Pepeto sits at presale entry where reaching only a $90 million market cap delivers above 50x, which is not the most optimistic scenario for this project. That is still less than what Dogecoin reached with zero products. At that level, a $5,000 presale position becomes $500,000. The math isn't speculation, it’s based on verifiable facts. It's also the difference between entering a project at $84 billion and entering one before it lists.

Pepeto Security and Infrastructure Position It as the Opportunity This Crypto News Cycle Needs

Trump policy will keep creating volatility, and the xrp price prediction will keep debating resistance levels. But the wallets that build real wealth in crypto don't trade the noise. They position in infrastructure during fear cycles and hold through the recovery. That pattern has played out in every cycle since Bitcoin was under $1,000, and it is playing out again right now inside Pepeto's presale.

Over $8 million raised during the lowest sentiment readings in years, with on-chain data showing wallets linked to major XRP holders among those entries. A cross chain bridge and swap engine with AI verification on every transaction. And a Binance listing is approaching. The wallets inside Pepeto are adding to their positions every week because they see what a verified DeFi exchange on Ethereum captures once the volume returns, and the volume always returns after fear.

Conclusion

The crypto market is going up. the patterns are clear, and everything that came before a major bull run is showing up again right now. Trump headlines scare people for a few days, but the wealth built during that fear lasts forever. The xrp price prediction shows a token that already made its big move and now needs five things to go right just for a 2x. The wallets that got rich from XRP early did it by spotting real projects before anyone else cared. Those same wallets are now inside Pepeto's presale, and they are not putting in small amounts, because they have seen this setup before and they know what comes next.

Stages keep selling out. And every day someone waits, the next entry costs more while the people already inside keep adding. Pepeto’s website below is where the window is still open. It won't be for long as the Binance listing gets closer every week.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs:



What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

According to the crypto news, XRP needs to absorb $2.83 billion in overhead supply just to reach $1.76, with five catalysts required to hit $3 for a 2x return.

Is Pepeto a good crypto to buy now?

Pepeto offers presale entry into a verified DeFi exchange on Ethereum with a SolidProof audit and Binance listing approaching.











