Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $20.8 Million to Advance DeFi Lending on Ethereum

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has continued, with the project recently surpassing $20.82 million in raised funds. The Ethereum-based DeFi protocol aims to build a non-custodial platform focused on a dual-lending system. MUTM has already reached over 19,100 holders, and the token is currently priced at $0.04.





Mutuum Finance Lending

Lending in Mutuum Finance (MUTM) follows a dual-market ecosystem designed to improve capital efficiency. One of the two models is pooled lending, where investors deposit assets into liquidity pools that borrowers can access. As borrowing activity increases, it generates revenue for the protocol, allowing lenders to earn interest that can range between 10–15% APY. This system is known as Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending.

When users deposit funds into Mutuum Finance, they receive mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipts representing their deposited assets and the interest they accumulate. These mtTokens can also be staked to earn additional rewards. Part of the protocol’s revenue is used to buy back MUTM from the market, which is then distributed to stakers as dividends.

The second lending model involves direct loans between lenders and borrowers. In this setup, there is no intermediary, and both parties negotiate the loan terms themselves, including the interest rate, collateral, and loan duration. Because the terms are customizable, lenders may negotiate higher annual returns on the capital they provide. This model is known as Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending and is often used for more volatile assets, such as meme coins.

While lenders earn yield on their deposited funds, borrowers gain access to liquidity without needing to sell their assets. For example, consider a BTC holder who expects Bitcoin to reach $150,000 in 2026 but suddenly needs cash. Instead of selling their BTC and potentially missing out on the gains, they could deposit the asset into Mutuum Finance as collateral and borrow USDT against it. In doing so, they secure immediate liquidity while preserving exposure to Bitcoin’s potential upside.

Testnet and Expansion Plans

Mutuum Finance has introduced its V1 Protocol , the first working version of the platform, now live on the Sepolia testnet. This beta version includes core features such as lending, borrowing, and staking, with a primary focus on pooled lending. The testnet allows investors to familiarize themselves with key components of the ecosystem, including mtTokens, which represent deposited assets and accrued interest. Users can also borrow funds and track their obligations through debt tokens, while a liquidator bot monitors borrower positions to help maintain the protocol’s overall health. The beta includes ETH, USDT, LINK, and WBTC as supported test assets. When the protocol launches on mainnet, more tokens will be added. Although the platform is initially built on Ethereum, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans for layer-2 integration and multi-chain expansion, which could help deepen liquidity and broaden access to its lending ecosystem.

Protocol Updates

Development around Mutuum Finance has continued with a series of ecosystem upgrades. These include the introduction of Safe-Mode Borrow Presets on the protocol’s Sepolia testnet V1 release. The feature simplifies borrowing by introducing preset risk levels that adjust borrowing limits according to targeted Stability Factor (SF) thresholds.

The team has also been working on position alerts , which will notify users through Email, Telegram, or Discord whenever their Stability Factor changes or drops below safe levels. According to the project, this feature has already been finalized and is currently undergoing an internal audit ahead of release. In a separate update shared on X, the team has also revealed that it is preparing a complete visual overhaul, including a redesigned website, improved interface elements, and a refreshed branding system.

Mutuum Finance is advancing its position in the DeFi market with a dual-lending ecosystem. The project already has a working protocol version that investors can interact with on the testnet. In addition, the team continues to roll out updates to the ecosystem, including an upcoming visual overhaul of the website aimed at improving the platform’s interface and overall branding.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com