Phillips Connect Introduces Platform Enhancements for Connected Trailers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Connect today announced new platform enhancements designed to expand how fleets capture and use trailer intelligence across their operations. Introduced at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, the updates improve visibility into trailer activity, cargo operations and trailer performance while making it easy for fleets to benefit from smart trailer intelligence even if they rely on another provider for GPS location tracking.

“Track-and-trace GPS units have long been the baseline for trailer visibility, but fleets need more than location to make informed decisions that affect operations, safety, dispatch, compliance and maintenance,” said Mark Wallin, general manager and senior vice president of product at Phillips Connect. “The next generation of connected trailer technology is already here, enabling fleets to capture intelligence from across the trailer and supply those insights to every role in the fleet.”

JumpStart Expands Trailer Intelligence Beyond Location

Phillips Connect announced JumpStart, a new offering designed to help fleets quickly begin capturing smart trailer insights beyond basic location tracking.

Track-and-trace telematics providers deliver simple trailer GPS location but typically cannot capture operational intelligence from critical trailer systems. Without insight into how equipment is being used and performing, fleets have limited information to support operational, maintenance and safety decisions.

Even if fleets are capturing location data from another provider, JumpStart provides easy access to smart trailer insights through six entry points: automated TrailerID, cargo intelligence, brake systems, tire health, liftgate performance and temperature monitoring. Fleets can start with any of these systems and expand over time as they add more smart trailer insights.

Phillips Connect CargoVision Adds People Detection Inside the Trailer

Phillips Connect introduced People Detection, a new enhancement to its CargoVision platform that identifies when individuals enter or exit the trailer cargo area. The enhancement gives fleets greater awareness of activity inside the trailer during loading, unloading and other operations. CargoVision with People Detection also helps fleets detect unauthorized access, identify potential cargo theft and safety risks, and better understand how trailers are being used throughout the day.

Driver Behavior Insights Provide Visibility into How Trailers Are Operated

Phillips Connect also added Driver Behavior Insights to its platform, helping fleets understand how their trailers are being operated on the road. Using smart sensor data from the trailer, the Phillips Connect platform detects events such as harsh braking, aggressive acceleration and sharp cornering. These insights provide visibility into driver behavior even when trailers are being pulled by third-party tractors.

This visibility is particularly valuable for fleets that rely on leased equipment, independent carriers or drop-and-hook operations, where trailer owners may not have direct access to tractor telematics. By identifying unsafe operating patterns earlier, fleets can better protect cargo, equipment and their brand on the road.

Building the Next Generation of Trailer Intelligence

These innovations reflect Phillips Connect’s broader strategy to capture operational insights from across the trailer and make them easier for fleets to use in their daily operations.

By combining sensor data, visual intelligence and behavioral insights within a single platform, fleets can move beyond simple location tracking to gain a deeper understanding of how trailers are being used, maintained and operated across their networks.

Phillips Connect will showcase these technologies at TMC in Nashville, March 16–18. Show attendees can learn more about the company’s smart trailer platform and see the latest innovations in connected trailer intelligence at the Phillips Connect booth 2029.

About Phillips Connect

Phillips Connect develops smart trailer technology that helps fleets capture and apply intelligence from across the trailer. Its platform brings together sensors, cameras and integrated systems to provide visibility into trailer operations, equipment health and cargo activity. By turning trailer intelligence into operational insight, Phillips Connect helps fleets improve safety, increase uptime and operate more efficiently.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Phillips Connect develops technology that helps fleets monitor trailer systems, identify issues earlier and make better decisions by making trailer intelligence accessible across the fleet. Learn more at www.phillips-connect.com.

Media Inquiries:

Krys Grondorf

Phillips Connect

kgrondorf@phillips-connect.com

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