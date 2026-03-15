Paraclete Associates Launches Advocate Hub to Strengthen Harm Reduction Advocacy for Global Public Health

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paraclete Associates today announced the launch of Advocate Hub, a practical online learning and tools platform built to help professionals communicate clearly and credibly about harm reduction in complex regulatory environments.

As misinformation and narrative distortion increasingly shape public debate, many advocates are pushed into reactive messaging, avoidable errors, or credibility fights that distract from evidence. Advocate Hub is designed to close that capability gap with CME-style modular learning, policy engagement and regulatory strategy frameworks, narrative positioning and media discipline training, and governance-focused guidance that supports consistency under scrutiny.

Advocate Hub provides structured, repeatable methods that help advocates translate evidence into decision-grade messages, engage policymakers responsibly, and strengthen organisational resilience in contested policy domains.

Advocate Hub is designed for people who want to communicate effectively about harm reduction, including: community leaders; public health professionals; policy advisors and regulatory analysts; and NGO executives and regional coordinators.

“Advocacy fails when evidence is sound but communication is sloppy, inconsistent, or easy to misrepresent,” said Nancy Loucas. “Advocate Hub helps build the strategy, discipline, and governance needed to stay credible and effective to engage professionally, especially when the information environment is hostile.”

Advocate Hub is now live, accepting applications for the first intake which will begin in July 2026.

Media Contact:

Nancy Loucas

Email: neloucas@paraclete.nz

About Paraclete Associates: Paraclete Associates Limited (NZBN# 9429046723536) is a management advisory firm focused on helping organisations strengthen governance, narrative integrity, and strategic engagement. Nancy Loucas is the founder of Paraclete Associates and a public health policy and advocacy strategist specialising in evidence-based harm reduction and regulatory engagement.