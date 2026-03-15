Decisiv, PACCAR, Isuzu, Hino and KPIT Launch the SRM Alliance

Reston, Virginia/Nashville, Tennessee , March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced here today at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) 2026 Annual Meeting an industry-wide initiative supported by OEMs, dealers, component suppliers, and service and technology partners. Founding members of the SRM Alliance include Decisiv, PACCAR, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Hino Trucks, and KPIT.

“With the SRM Alliance we’re bringing together industry leaders from across the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem for a common purpose,” said Tim Hardin, President and CEO of Decisiv. “Establishing this industry-wide initiative to transform service workflows will lead to faster and more focused delivery of new features and capabilities for our SRM platform. SRM Alliance members will share investment and reduce the cost of innovation to deliver value across the entire service ecosystem. From OEMs to dealers to fleets, everyone benefits.”

The SRM Alliance, under the direction of an executive committee comprised of the founding members, will include OEM members, Associate members from independent dealer groups, and Affiliate members consisting of SRM Ecosystem technology partners.

“The future of service management is collaborative,” Pete Russo, Chief Alliance Officer at Decisiv said. “With the SRM Alliance we are aligning industry leaders to develop and implement a technology roadmap that will elevate service efficiency for providers and reduce days out of service for fleets. Membership in the SRM Alliance is open to all OEMs, dealers and technology partners and we welcome their participation.”

“An effective, connected and shared service supply chain benefits OEMs and dealers through process efficiencies,” said Shaun Skinner, President of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “With collaboration as the foundation of the SRM Alliance, our dealers using the Isuzu Connect version of the Decisiv SRM platform will benefit from more effectively connecting with customers and delivering an improved service experience.”

“The service event management process is fundamental for effectively managing customer relationships,” said Tony Roy, Service & Parts Director at Gabrielli Truck Sales, a dealer and service provider of Kenworth, Mack, Volvo, Hino, Isuzu, and Ford trucks with locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. “The focus of the SRM Alliance will lead to higher shop throughput and revenue by driving up the value of our service and improving customer retention.”

“As a member of the SRM Alliance, KPIT is proud to provide technical services, project support, as well as aftersales expertise,” said Omkar Panse, CTO of KPIT Technologies at KPIT. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to accelerating innovation and supporting our client partners in their transformation of aftersales services.”

The first set of initiatives for the SRM Alliance are focused on next generation capabilities of the Decisiv SRM platform. Goals of the effort include:

Automating routine service management processes to reduce manual work

routine service management processes to reduce manual work Enhanced Workflows to improve efficiency and visibility across the entire service process

to improve efficiency and visibility across the entire service process Seamless Integration across technologies and dealership management systems to improve data accuracy

About Isuzu Trucks

Isuzu commercial trucks have been the best-selling low cab forward trucks in America every year since 1986. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc., is the distributor of Isuzu commercial vehicles in the United States. Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. is a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. For more information, call (866) 441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.

About KPIT

KPIT is reimagining the future of mobility, forging ahead with group companies and partners to shape a world that is cleaner, smarter, and safer. With over 25 years of specialized expertise in Mobility, KPIT is accelerating the transformation towards Software and AI-Defined Vehicles through its advanced solutions, platforms, and products—propelled by mobility-infused AI frameworks, software craftsmanship, and systems integration mastery. KPIT investment in AI based products and solutions are creating value for OEMs, workshops, and fleet operators as they transform their aftersales business. For more details visit www.kpit.com.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv, based in Virginia, powers North America’s largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. Our industry leading Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform connects over 5,000 service locations and 74,000 fleets, orchestrating more than 4 million annual service events. By linking dealers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets with real-time, actionable data at the point of service, Decisiv enables smarter maintenance planning and lifecycle management for improved utilization, performance, and compliance. Learn more at www.decisiv.com.





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