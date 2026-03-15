Dubai, UAE, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto's team announces a critical milestone on its Binance level exchange, advancing the order matching engine and cross chain liquidity layer as the project enters its final development phase before launch. The crypto news surrounding this milestone lands at a moment when the ethereum price prediction is getting a serious boost from institutional moves that most retail investors haven't processed yet. BlackRock just launched its iShares Staked Ethereum Trust, the first Ethereum ETF with a built in staking mechanism, while U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs recorded consecutive days of inflows with whales accumulating $480 million in ETH over the past week alone according to Forbes.

The ethereum price prediction from multiple expert desks now targets $4,500 to $7,000 by end of 2026, and the crypto news connecting those inflows to Pepeto's presale is starting to make sense to the wallets paying closest attention.

Pepeto Exchange Infrastructure Advances as the Ethereum Price Prediction Gets Institutional Backing

Pepeto's exchange runs an order matching engine built to process high frequency swaps at zero cost on Ethereum, eliminating the gas overhead that makes micro trades unprofitable on current decentralized platforms. A cross chain liquidity layer routes assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with instant finality and zero bridging fees. And every listed token passes through AI screening that scans for honeypot logic, hidden mint functions, and rug pull signatures before reaching the trading floor. SolidProof completed the full protocol audit before the presale opened, and the architecture is now in its final phase ahead of launch.

The ethereum price prediction backing this timing is built on real data, based on the latest crypto news. ETH currently trades near $2,070 according to CoinMarketCap, with USDC transfers hitting an all time high of $1.7 trillion moved in February 2026 alone, up 250% year over year. Ethereum is quietly becoming the backbone for global stablecoin settlement, and the ethereum price prediction from analysts reflects that shift with targets between $4,500 and $7,000 by year end. ETH exchange reserves continue declining, signaling that investors are pulling assets off exchanges to hold rather than sell.

"The exchange processes zero cost swaps with integrated cross chain routing and contract level verification on every listed token. That is the infrastructure this network needs before the next volume cycle arrives," said a Pepeto team representative.

On chain data shows wallets tied to significant ETH holders are among the largest entries in the presale this quarter. These are not retail traders chasing crypto news headlines. They are the same wallets that accumulated ETH below $100 and held through every cycle since, and they recognize what a Binance level exchange at presale entry means when the ethereum price prediction plays out and volume floods the network.

Pepeto Presale Accelerates as Crypto News Tracks the Smart Money Moving Early

The presale has crossed $8 million, and the activity inside is not normal. Wallets that entered in the early stages keep coming back with positions three and four times their original size. Fake tokens impersonating the project now launch daily on decentralized exchanges, which only happens when copycats see something about to explode and try to steal the name before the listing makes it untouchable. The Fear and Greed Index sits at 15, extreme fear, and yet every stage fills faster than the last. That is what conviction looks like when the people closest to a project see what the rest of the market hasn't priced yet.

The ethereum price prediction pointing toward $7,000 means a 4x on ETH from here. Solid for a large cap. But Pepeto at presale entry reaching a $100 million market cap, still far below what meme coins with zero products achieved last cycle, delivers over 50x. That math is not speculation. It is the difference between entering at $250 billion and entering before the listing even happens. The wallets doing the math are the ones adding every week.

Conclusion

Crypto has always rewarded the ones who recognized infrastructure before the world caught up. The people who bought ETH below $10 changed their lives permanently, and the ethereum price prediction now targeting $7,000 means solid returns ahead. But nobody is becoming a millionaire from buying ETH at $2,000. That window closed years ago. Pepeto's window is still open. Over $8 million raised during extreme fear with Ethereum whale wallets among the largest entries, fake tokens launching daily because copycats can feel the listing approaching, and stages selling out so fast that each new entry costs more than the last.

The crypto news will write about this moment. It will say that some people read about Pepeto, understood the math, and secured their position on the Pepeto official website while presale was still accepting entries. And it will say that others read the same article, told themselves they would come back tomorrow, and spent the rest of this cycle calculating what they lost by waiting one day too long.

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FAQs

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Experts target $4,500 to $7,000 as BlackRock launches its staked ETH trust and crypto news tracks $480 million in weekly whale accumulation.

Why are ETH whales entering Pepeto's presale?

Wallets that accumulated ETH early recognize Pepeto's Binance level exchange at presale entry as the asymmetric position the ethereum price prediction makes even stronger.