Pittsburgh Aesthetics Rebrands as Avere Beauty, Expanding Med Spa Services in Mars, Pennsylvania and Surrounding Areas





Avere Beauty Logo

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittsburgh Aesthetics, a physician-led medical aesthetics practice in Mars, Pennsylvania, announced today that it will officially operate under the Avere Beauty brand beginning March 16, 2026. The rebrand unifies the practice under a single identity, offering a consistent, high-quality patient experience while expanding access to advanced med spa services across the Pittsburgh region.

The transition reflects Avere Beauty’s commitment to patient-centered care, ensuring that individuals seeking aesthetic treatments continue to receive the same personalized attention while benefiting from a broader range of services and locations.

What Patients Can Expect:

Same care team & location: The Mars office will continue to operate at 179 Scharberry Ln, providing the same experience and care patients know and trust.



The Mars office will continue to operate at 179 Scharberry Ln, providing the same experience and care patients know and trust. Expanded med spa services : Patients can continue to access a full suite of services, including Botox, lip filler, biostimulators, PDO threads, facials, Hydrafacials, laser treatments, and weight loss programs. Laser tattoo removal and weight loss services will be available Mid-April



Patients can continue to access a full suite of services, including Botox, lip filler, biostimulators, PDO threads, facials, Hydrafacials, laser treatments, and weight loss programs. Laser tattoo removal and weight loss services will be available Mid-April Brand updates: Over the coming weeks, patients will notice updated signage, digital platforms, and communications reflecting the Avere Beauty brand.



Over the coming weeks, patients will notice updated signage, digital platforms, and communications reflecting the Avere Beauty brand. Scheduling continuity: Current appointments will proceed as planned, with new booking details shared via email, text, and the website.



Current appointments will proceed as planned, with new booking details shared via email, text, and the website. Expanded access across locations: In addition to Mars, Avere Beauty operates in Lawrenceville (3453 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201), Export/Murrysville (5100 Old William Penn Hwy, Export, PA 15632), and Blawnox (307 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238). These locations offer increased appointment availability and access to the practice’s full med spa offerings.









Avere Beauty Foyer

Founder’s Vision

Alyssa Luciano, RN, an ICU nurse with over fifteen years of experience, founded Avere Beauty to create a med spa that blends professional expertise with a welcoming and educational environment. “Our mission is to provide aesthetic treatments that empower patients and enhance confidence,” said Luciano. Her approach emphasizes natural aesthetics, transparency, and individualized care. The Mars location now offers advanced treatments, including Botox lip filler, Sculptra, and multiple lasers - helping patients achieve natural-looking results tailored to their goals.

Driving Growth

Frank Udavcak, Chief Operations Officer, leads Avere Beauty’s expansion and marketing strategy. With a background in content creation, pharmaceutical branding, and storytelling, Udavcak has guided the practice’s growth and helped bring its physician-led services to more communities in the Pittsburgh area.

This rebrand and expansion aim to strengthen the patient experience, offering more appointment availability and new med spa services.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit Avere Beauty online.

About Avere Beauty

Avere Beauty is a med spa based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, dedicated to providing personalized aesthetic treatments in a comfortable, educational environment. Founded by Alyssa Luciano, RN, the practice offers a full range of services including Botox, lip filler, facials, Hydrafacials, laser treatments, PDO threads, and weight loss programs. With multiple locations across the Pittsburgh region, Avere Beauty combines professional expertise with a patient-centered approach to deliver natural-looking, high-quality results.

Media Contact:

Sophie Brinkman

Avere Beauty

sophie@averebeauty.com

https://www.averebeauty.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b128c7a3-6481-4b96-8f9f-2efb6540cf54

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89ffce74-3bea-4619-8603-628af8b99de4