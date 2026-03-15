Dubai, UAE, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's team announces a top level security update across its DeFi exchange, expanding AI powered contract verification on its cross chain bridge and swap engine between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The crypto news around this update is only part of the story. What is really getting attention is the presale activity behind it, where large wallets tied to some of the biggest names in XRP are quietly building positions that suggest they know something about this project's timeline that the rest of the market has not figured out yet.

Before getting into what those wallets are doing and why, the xrp price prediction and Trump policy this week explain why the entire crypto market is about to move and why the smartest money is not waiting around.

Crypto News: Pepeto Announcement While the XRP Price Prediction and Trump Policy Points to a Breakout

Pepeto’s announcement comes in one of the most dramatic crypto contexts. The xrp price prediction right now is more bullish than the price shows. XRP sits at $1.39 after dropping from $3.65, but Goldman Sachs is accumulating, XRPL transactions hit 2.7 million daily, and Ripple's $2.4 billion in acquisitions built institutional infrastructure that did not exist a year ago according to Forbes. Analysts target $5 as a base case and some forecasts point toward $10 as regulatory clarity and ETF inflows create a foundation XRP never had.

Trump's Iran campaign triggered $466 million in liquidations, but bitcoin has outperformed gold and equities by forming higher lows on every escalation according to CoinDesk. The crypto news around Trump carries a bullish signal most miss. Military spending raises the chance of rate cuts, the same conditions behind every crypto bull run. The xrp price prediction benefits because rate cuts push capital into altcoins and early stage projects.

Crypto news is pointing up and XRP is pointing up. But even $10 is a 7x on $85 billion, and the wallets that got rich in crypto never did it riding a large cap, they chase early opportunities before everybody else sees them in plain sight, and one of the best opportunities available now, is the Pepeto Exchange project.

Pepeto Security Update Positions It as the Opportunity XRP Whales Are Moving Into

The opportunity we are getting into today is Pepeto, and the exchange it is building tells the whole story. The reason traders still use centralized exchanges like Binance is simple. Speed, low cost, and trust that the tokens listed are real. DeFi never solved all three at once until now. Pepeto's protocol runs a zero fee execution layer across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with built in AI that audits every token's smart contract for scam patterns before it can be traded. That means a trader gets the speed and cost of a centralized exchange with the ownership and security of DeFi, all in one protocol. SolidProof verified the full protocol before the presale, and the exchange is in final testing ahead of a Binance listing.

The numbers around this project are moving faster than the crypto news cycle can track. Stages selling out in days instead of weeks. And wallet data shows entries linked to major XRP holders coming in with serious capital, not test positions, because they see what this exchange at presale entry delivers once the listing opens it to the market.

The reason behind this rotation is clear, as for XRP reaching $10 gives a solid 7x over months. For Pepeto to reach far higher multiples than the 7x the XRP price prediction targets, takes one listing, and it is coming very soon according to the team behind the project. Every signal around this project points to a potential big opportunity that would drive any portfolio higher, outperforming all large caps this year, in terms of returns.

Conclusion

The crypto news, the xrp price prediction pointing toward $10, and Trump policy building the rate cut conditions behind every major rally all point in the same direction, and the wallets that built their wealth from XRP early, are already inside Pepeto's presale because they recognize how big the opportunity is.

Every cycle in crypto has proven the same thing: the people who followed large wallet movements early are the ones telling the success stories today, and the people who waited, ended up buying at the top from the very people who moved first.

Stages are selling out faster every week and the entry price rises with every round that closes. The Pepeto official website is where investors who understand that a portfolio without Pepeto in 2026, could be the most expensive decision they make this cycle are entering right now, and the positions being taken today are the ones that carry the full benefit of everything this exchange is about to deliver once the listing arrives.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

Analysts target $5 as a base case and $10 with rate cuts and ETF inflows building demand that the xrp price prediction has never had in previous cycles.

Is Pepeto a good crypto to buy as the market recovers?

Pepeto fixes DeFi's biggest problems with zero fee trading, instant cross chain transfers, and AI scam detection, with a Binance listing approaching and XRP whale wallets entering according to crypto news data.