RankOS™ Drives 22× Growth YoY for B2B Ecommerce Brand, from $1.2M to $25M in Annual Revenue in 12 Months

NEW YORK, NY, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWMEDIA.COM today released a new case study showing how its RankOS™ digital growth framework helped a high-ticket B2B ecommerce brand achieve 22× year-over-year growth by aligning search visibility, conversion optimization, analytics, and performance strategy into a coordinated digital growth system.

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Industry Context: The Rise of B2B Ecommerce

B2B ecommerce is expanding rapidly as buyers increasingly prefer digital research and purchasing experiences. According to research from McKinsey & Company, B2B buyers now expect digital purchasing experiences comparable to consumer ecommerce platforms. As a result, manufacturers and distributors are investing heavily in digital infrastructure designed to support online discovery, product evaluation, and purchasing. Industry analysts say companies that invest in integrated digital growth systems are better positioned to convert online discovery into measurable revenue growth. This is a challenge that frameworks like RankOS™ are designed to address.

RankOS™ is a digital growth operating system developed by NEWMEDIA.COM that integrates discovery, user experience, analytics, and ongoing optimization to transform marketing activity into measurable revenue outcomes.

Key Result:



A B2B ecommerce company achieved 22× year-over-year growth after implementing the RankOS™ growth framework.

The case study follows recent NEWMEDIA.COM reports explaining why many B2B marketing programs struggle to produce measurable revenue outcomes, and how the RankOS™ system was developed to address that challenge.

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Key Facts



A B2B ecommerce brand achieved 22× year-over-year growth using the RankOS™ framework. RankOS™ is a digital growth operating system developed by NEWMEDIA.COM. The framework integrates search visibility, conversion optimization, analytics, and ongoing optimization into a coordinated growth system. RankOS™ is designed to help manufacturers, distributors, and B2B ecommerce companies scale digital revenue. NEWMEDIA.COM maintains strong client reviews on independent platforms including Clutch, DesignRush, 50Pros, Semrush

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The Challenge: Scaling B2B Ecommerce

Many B2B organizations struggle to scale ecommerce revenue despite strong product demand.

Common barriers include:

complex buying journeys

fragmented digital marketing strategies

underperforming product discovery

limited connection between marketing activity and revenue outcomes

In this case, the client operated in a high-value B2B market where purchases often required extensive research before customers engaged with sales teams.

The company needed a digital growth strategy capable of improving discovery, increasing qualified traffic, and converting that interest into measurable revenue.

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Applying the RankOS™ Growth Framework

To address these challenges, NEWMEDIA.COM implemented its RankOS™ digital growth system, integrating several key components into a unified strategy.

Search Visibility Architecture Improved organic visibility across high-intent queries allowed the company to reach buyers actively researching products and solutions.



Conversion-Focused UX User experience improvements reduced friction and made it easier for prospective buyers to evaluate products and submit inquiries.



Advanced Analytics and Attribution Enhanced analytics systems connected marketing activity with revenue outcomes, giving the company greater clarity on which initiatives drove growth.



Continuous Optimization Ongoing testing and performance improvements allowed the growth system to compound results over time.



Together, these elements formed a coordinated digital growth system designed to support sustained B2B ecommerce expansion.

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Results: 22× Year-Over-Year Growth

Following the implementation of RankOS™, the company experienced significant performance improvements, including:

22× year-over-year growth

expanded organic discovery across product search queries

increased qualified traffic and lead generation

improved marketing attribution and revenue visibility

The results demonstrate how system-driven growth strategies can unlock substantial performance improvements for B2B ecommerce organizations.

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Why B2B Ecommerce Requires Systems Thinking

As digital research becomes a standard part of the B2B buying journey, companies increasingly need integrated growth systems rather than isolated marketing campaigns.

RankOS™ was designed to meet that need.

By connecting visibility, conversion strategy, analytics, and performance optimization into a unified operating framework, the system enables organizations to transform digital marketing from a set of activities into a measurable growth engine.

“B2B companies often invest heavily in marketing but struggle to connect those efforts to revenue,” said Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. “RankOS™ was built to align discovery, conversion, and analytics so growth becomes predictable and scalable.”

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About NEWMEDIA.COM

NEWMEDIA.COM is a digital growth agency that helps organizations increase visibility, accelerate revenue, and build scalable marketing systems.

The firm works with B2B companies, ecommerce brands, and growth-stage organizations to design integrated digital strategies across search, paid media, analytics, and conversion optimization.

Through its proprietary RankOS™ framework, NEWMEDIA.COM helps companies transform marketing activity into measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at https://newmedia.com

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