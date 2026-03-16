Locking Automation on a Safe Track: Futurionex × MicAi-X Completes Construction of a Multi-Layer Risk Control System

DENVER, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency exchange Futurionex announced that it has completed the joint construction of a multi-layer risk control system with the automated trading program service platform MicAi-X, and has completed verification in an actual trading environment. This progress is seen as a significant milestone in the cooperation between the two parties, marking the official entry of automated trading into a new phase of "safety first, stable operation" while pursuing execution efficiency.

As automated trading continues to expand its application in the cryptocurrency market, how to control potential risks while enhancing speed and scale has become a widely recognized concern within the industry. Building upon their existing automated execution capabilities, Futurionex and MicAi-X have introduced multiple risk control mechanisms to implement layered constraints and real-time monitoring of trading activities.

According to the introduction, the new risk control system jointly built by Futurionex and MicAi-X covers key aspects such as order frequency limits, risk threshold settings, abnormal volatility protection, strategy shutdown mechanisms, and comprehensive log auditing. Among these, order frequency limits and risk thresholds are used to constrain the concentrated influx of high-frequency or abnormal instructions, preventing impacts on the system and accounts during extreme market conditions; abnormal volatility protection promptly triggers defensive logic when the market experiences sharp fluctuations, reducing risks associated with irrational trading.

At the strategic level, the two parties have also introduced a mechanism combining automatic shutdown and manual review. When the system detects that execution results deviate from expectations or risk indicators breach warning thresholds, it can automatically suspend the operation of relevant strategies, creating space for subsequent analysis and adjustments. Meanwhile, all execution actions are recorded, enabling full-process traceability through log audits, which provides a basis for risk assessment and compliance management.

Futurionex stated that the security upgrade is not an endpoint, but rather part of the long-term development of automated trading. By proactively and systematically integrating risk control capabilities, the platform aims to provide users with a more sustainable and reliable trading experience in a complex and volatile market environment. Overall, the completion of this multi-layered risk control system signifies that the collaboration between the two parties has progressed from performance optimization to stable operation, laying the foundation for further advancement in automated trading.

David Lee

DavidLee@futurionex.org