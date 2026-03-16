Dubai, UAE, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New crypto Pepeto announced the latest advancement to its cross chain bridge this week, and the project is growing faster than anything the presale market has seen this cycle with multiple analysts now calling it the best crypto to buy in 2026. The bridge connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana is in final testing, large wallets keep returning with bigger positions every stage, and the crypto news around this presale is picking up the kind of traction that only builds when something real is about to go live. BTC is outperforming every major asset class while XRP generates record network activity that the token cannot capture, which raises a question every serious investor should be asking: where do the biggest returns of this cycle come from, and why is the smartest capital already inside Pepeto's presale.

Crypto News: Pepeto Bridge Advances While Bitcoin Builds a Floor and XRP Whales Search for The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Before going deeper into Pepeto, the path of bitcoin and XRP needs to be clear because it explains everything happening inside this presale. Bitcoin at $71,000 is compressing between $70,000 support and $74,000 resistance according to CoinDesk, and every sell off since the Iran conflict has found buyers at a higher level. Spot BTC ETFs absorbed 1.3 million BTC since launch with only 5.8% of supply remaining on exchanges. Bernstein called this the weakest bear case in history. The crypto news points to a breakout, and history shows that when BTC moves from cycle lows the earlier stage projects multiply far beyond what large caps deliver.

XRP tells a different story and the crypto news around it explains why large holders are rotating. Daily payments hit 2.7 million and AMM pools reached 27,000 according to CoinMarketCap, but the token keeps falling because it works as a bridge currency that gets used for seconds and released. Goldman Sachs is buying yet DeFi total value locked sits at $47 million on a chain worth $85 billion. The network is busy but the token does not benefit, and that is why whale wallets that built wealth from BTC and early altcoins are now looking at projects where the token captures value from every transaction permanently. That makes this window critical. And Pepeto is one of those rare opportunities, often called the best crypto to buy now, with signals too strong to ignore.

Crypto News: Pepeto's Cross Chain Bridge Makes the Case Clear

The case for Pepeto becomes obvious when the full picture comes together. The bridge settles cross chain transfers across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through a single zero cost execution layer with AI scanning every smart contract for honeypot logic and exploit patterns before any asset moves. That alone would attract volume, but what makes this different is that the exchange token captures revenue from every trade permanently. The team did not build a bridge and ask people to watch. They built infrastructure where every transaction creates lasting demand for the token, the structural opposite of how XRP works. SolidProof verified the full protocol before the presale opened.

The presale has crossed $8 million and the community inside is not passive. These are investors who studied the audit, verified the team, and keep returning with larger positions because the bridge advancement and the Binance listing timeline confirm this is a project finishing what it built and preparing to go live.

Conclusion

Not catching Pepeto now will most likely mean chasing it after the Binance listing and buying at a higher price from the wallets that moved first, which is the same story every cycle produces and the same regret that people who discovered Pepe, Dogecoin, and every major crypto winner one stage too late have been carrying ever since.The Pepeto official website is where the wallets that understand this are entering right now, and the difference between the people who built real wealth in crypto and the people who spent every cycle watching it happen has never been about intelligence or access, it has always been about the decision to move while the entry was still open, instead of reading about it one more time and telling themselves they would come back tomorrow.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What Are The Top 3 Best Crypto To Buy Now?

The top 3 best crypto to buy now are Pepeto, Bitcoin and XRP.

Is bitcoin outperforming other assets in 2026?

Bitcoin outperformed gold and equities since the Iran conflict by forming higher lows with only 5.8% of supply on exchanges according to crypto news data, and Bernstein calls this the weakest bear case in history.









