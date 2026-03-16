2026 ‘Chinese Brands Going Global · Worldwide Tour’ (South America Stop) kicks off in São Paulo, Brazil

SÃO PAULO, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major brand promotion event, the 2026 "Chinese Brands Going Global · Worldwide Tour" (South America Stop), hosted by the Global Times, was held in São Paulo, Brazil on March 10. Themed "New Quality Leads, Brands Set Sail," the event brought together diplomatic envoys and business leaders from both nations to explore sustainable growth pathways in the region.

"This event represents not only a concentrated showcase of Chinese brands but also a valuable opportunity for enterprises from both countries to deepen mutual trust and seek common development," said Zhang Xi, deputy consul general of the Chinese Consulate General in São Paulo.

Li Liushen, deputy general manager of Global Times Online (Huanqiu.com) and representative of the event organizer, noted that with over 330 million global users across multilingual platforms, the outlet serves as a bridge-builder for Chinese brands seeking authentic engagement with international markets.

Li Dongcheng, chief representative of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Representative Office in Brazil and secretary-general of the Brazilian Association of Chinese Companies, emphasized that "Chinese brands need to take root in this market by cultivating local supply chains and thoroughly understanding consumer psychology." He also promoted the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

Chinese brands’ deepening ties to the market were exemplified by Fenjiu, one of China's most storied Baijiu producers. Yang Yaojie, deputy general manager of Shanxi Xinghua Village Fenjiu International Trade Co., Ltd., highlighted in a video address that the company's century-long bond with the Americas. The event featured a launch ceremony for Fenjiu's new Brazilian product line, offering attendees an immersive experience of Chinese Baijiu culture.





At the event, Beijing Tongzhou was promoted through video presentations and on-site exhibitions.

Brazilian attendee Admar Pereira, CEO of ZIRAN, said that he expects more Chinese brands to enter the market, expressing his hope that they will deepen their understanding of local consumer needs.

Hosted by the Global Times, organized by Huanqiu.com, co-organized by Fenjiu International and supported by the Brazilian Association of Chinese Companies, "Chinese Brands Going Global · Worldwide Tour" aims to facilitate "open and pragmatic" exchanges between Chinese brands and global markets.

Company: Global Times Online

Contact Person: Qin jing

Email: qinjing@huanqiu.com

Website: www.huanqiu.com

City：Beijing





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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