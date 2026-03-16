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85% of banks’ corporate clients plan to engage with a non-bank financial institution within the next year as competition with private capital intensifies

Banks look to bolster AI expertise with external hires (40%) as upskilling proves challenging

Only 29% of IT budgets are currently directed to transformative technologies

Corporate Investment Banks executives bet on tokenized products (51%) to improve performance



Paris, March 16, 2026 – Corporate and investment banks (CIBs) are facing intense competition from non‑bank financial institutions, as client expectations rise and technology initiatives fail to deliver the anticipated benefits, according to the Capgemini Research Institute’s inaugural World Corporate and Investment Banking Report 2026. The research shows that 85% of corporate clients plan to engage with a non-bank financial institution within the next 12 months, in search of faster, more transparent, and responsive services.

CIB clients say they expect real-time responsiveness (58%), personalized engagement (49%), and innovative solutions (40%) – but less than one-in-four (23%) find CIBs currently meet those needs. Instead, many flag that CIBs offer limited integration with ERP and treasury systems forcing manual workarounds (92%), display a lack of personalization and flexibility (89%), and insufficient advanced analytics and forecasting capabilities (68%).

Adding to their challenges, CIB executives report that current innovation programs are not delivering the expected results. A vast majority (82%) say these efforts are not producing improved revenue via new products, while 51% of respondents say they did not deliver the expected cost savings.

As client expectations rise, banks are finding they have limited capabilities to respond. Executives say that only 29% of their IT budgets are currently directed to transformative technologies, while 43% goes towards running and maintaining legacy systems. In addition, 61% of CIB executives say they are constrained by high compliance costs.

The findings come as Capgemini analysis shows CIB revenue growth is decelerating, with a forecasted 5.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years – down from 6.5% between 2022 and 2024.

Despite structural headwinds, banks are continuing to broaden their product and service portfolios to remain competitive. CIB executives are prioritizing real-time treasury capabilities for cross-border payment flows (77%) and next-generation AI market products for algorithmic trade execution, such as AI-driven hedging, and research insights (65%). More than half are exploring tokenized products (51%) to unlock new fee streams through digital custody, token issuance, and premium services.

"Non-banks are closing the competitive gap with established corporate and investment banks. Client demands have shifted dramatically, and while CIBs have invested heavily in AI, many are struggling to move beyond the pilot stage. A key reason is governance – only 26% of banks operate with centralized AI oversight, making teams hesitant to automate crucial business processes," said Catherine Chedru-Refeuil, Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Capgemini. "To succeed, CIBs must adopt a disciplined approach: creating enterprise-grade platforms and cultivating an ecosystem of trusted partners. Early adopters will see tangible benefits in the form of deeper client engagement, improved fee income, and materially lower costs."

Fostering CIB innovation through technology and company culture

According to the report, CIBs will need to move on multiple fronts simultaneously to adapt to competitive pressures. Banks must take a critical look at their operating models to deliver a smoother client journey, rebuild their data and technology foundations to improve speed and embed AI governance into all major decisions. Equally important is client trust that CIBs have earned through decades of regulatory accountability – but remains a pressing challenge when it comes to AI-driven innovation. Many clients (89%) question the reliability of AI-generated outputs in banking services, underscoring why transparency is key to earning their confidence.

Implementing these changes will require more than technology. The report shows that cultural issues can be a meaningful obstacle to AI adoption – 39% of those surveyed said a conservative culture slows down experimentation with new technologies. In addition, banks are struggling to upskill their employee base – 40% of those surveyed said they were looking to hire external talent to boost their AI capabilities, while only 23% are investing in internal reskilling.

The World Corporate and Investment Banking Report 2026 draws on the perspectives of 750 senior executives across corporate and investment banks, large corporations and non-bank financial institutions with annual revenues of USD $1 billion or more.

Read the full report: The great inflection point: Why CIBs must pivot now to adapt to the new paradigm

Report Methodology

The Capgemini World Corporate and Investment Banking Report 2026 draws data from three primary sources: the Global CIB Executive Survey, the Global Corporate Executive Survey, and the Global Non-Bank Financial Institution Executive Survey. These research sources polled 150 senior leaders from corporate and investment banks and 600 senior executives from global corporations and non-bank financial institutions with annual revenues of USD 1 billion or more. The respondents were asked about digital transformation, competitive pressures, and innovation challenges across corporate and investment banking. These executives represent major markets across three global regions: the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of over 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2025 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

About the Capgemini Research Institute

The Capgemini Research Institute is an in-house think tank focused on digital, innovation, and technology issues, including their impact on banks, wealth management firms, payments players and insurers. The Institute annually publishes its signature Financial Services World Reports series that draw on voice of the customer surveys, CxO interviews, and partnerships with technology companies as well as academia to uncover emerging trends and explore how AI, cloud, data, and digitalization are driving transformative business outcomes. Supported by time-series global datasets, our industry experts offer actionable insights, trend analyses, and innovative solutions to address the dynamic challenges of financial institutions in a fast-changing global economy.

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