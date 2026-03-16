ISS renews and expands IFS contract with Virgin Media O2 in the UK

Copenhagen , March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, commencing in Q1 2026, ISS will continue to deliver a comprehensive range of integrated facilities services (IFS) across Virgin Media O2’s corporate, technical, and retail sites. The services include cleaning, security, building maintenance, critical engineering, front-of-house and concierge services, waste management, post and print services, landscaping, sustainability initiatives, and project and communications support.

A dedicated two-year transformation programme forms a core element of the new contract, which will see ISS work to deliver financial savings targets across Virgin Media O2 sites while continuing to act as the partner of choice on projects. A robust digitalisation strategy rolled out across the account will further enhance transparency, data visibility and trust between the two organisations.

Scott Davies, CEO of ISS UK & Ireland, says:

“We are delighted to further strengthen our strategic partnership with Virgin Media O2, building on the strong relationship we have developed since 2023. We look forward to deepening our collaboration through the transformation programme, leveraging our broad service expertise, project excellence and digital capabilities to deliver sustained value while providing outstanding experiences for their teams and customers.”

For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468





About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com