BioVersys Receives Green Light from US FDA for BV100 HABP/VABP Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Start

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

BV100 is a potential best-in-class anti-infective agent in treating hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB).

US FDA confirms that the BV100 global pivotal Phase 3 HABP/VABP trial may proceed, based on the initial IND submission.

BV100 global pivotal Phase 3 is on track to read-out by the end of 2027.





BASEL, Switzerland, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has confirmed that the global Phase 3 pivotal trial to recruit US patients into the RIV-TARGET clinical trial (NCT07326540) can proceed. The Phase 3 trial will recruit patients with hospital-acquired or ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP or VABP), due to carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex (CRABC).

CRABC is a highly-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogen that is recognized as a critical priority by global health authorities. BV100 is a novel intravenous formulation of rifabutin based on the newly identified mode of action for the active uptake of rifabutin into the Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex. BV100 is being developed for MDR hospital infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii, including carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) strains. BV100 has Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) Designation from the U.S. FDA, making BV100 eligible for priority FDA review, Fast Track designation, and a five-year extension of market exclusivity.

Dr. Glenn E Dale, Chief Development Officer: “This is a significant step towards our goal of completing the BV100 global Phase 3 trial by the end of 2027. HABP and VABP infections remain a leading cause of infectious disease hospital mortality and represent a substantial burden on healthcare systems. Our teams have already gathered interest from US-based clinical sites to participate in the trial, and this successful IND application will allow us to activate the clinical sites prior to enrolling US patients in the coming months.”

Dr. Marc Gitzinger, Chief Executive Officer of BioVersys: “We are excited about this regulatory development. Enrolling US patients into the trial is an important contribution towards the global nature of the study. This follows closely behind our announcement in December 2025 that we had initiated the BV100 global Phase 3 trial. I am incredibly proud of our team’s multi-pronged efforts in ensuring that this trial can proceed simultaneously in all the key regions of the world. We will bring this much-needed treatment option to patients in dire need.”

Phase 3 trial design

The global Phase 3 trial, is a randomized, active-controlled two-part parallel-group trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BV100 plus low-dose polymyxin B in patients with HABP or VABP suspected or confirmed to be due to CRABC infection (RIV-TARGET). Part A is the pivotal, randomized, comparative portion of the trial, employing a partially blinded design aiming to enroll approximately 300 HABP/VABP patients with suspected or confirmed CRABC infections. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive either [1] BV100 combined with low dose polymyxin B or [2] colistin combined with high-dose ampicillin-sulbactam, with both arms allowing meropenem as background in case of polymicrobial infections. The primary efficacy endpoint is defined as 28-day all-cause mortality (ACM) in the CRABC microbiological modified intention-to-treat (CRABC m-MITT) population. Secondary efficacy endpoints will include clinical cure status at the test of cure (ToC) in CRABC m-MITT, ventilator free days, time spent in intensive care unit (ICU) and time in hospital. As part of the study protocol, data safety monitoring boards (DSMB)1 will be convened at regular intervals to review trial progress.

The Phase 3 trial also includes an open-label, non-randomized, additional single group (Part B) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BV100 plus low-dose polymyxin B in patients with HABP or VABP due to CRABC known to be resistant to colistin or polymyxin B prior to study entry and patients where colistin or polymyxin B regimen has failed prior to study entry. Approximately 25 patients are expected to be enrolled in Part B.

This pivotal Phase 3 trial follows the successful completion of a Phase 2 trial in documented Acinetobacter VABP patients. BV100 combined with polymyxin B demonstrated a clear survival benefit, resulting in a 50% relative reduction in 28-day ACM compared with best available therapy (BAT), in VABP patients suffering from confirmed CRAB infections (28-day ACM: 60% for BAT vs 25% for BV100), and was generally safe and well tolerated. The current Phase 3 trial mimics the successful study design of the positive Phase 2 trial and is expected to read-out towards the end of 2027. Subsequent regulatory submissions aimed at commercial approval are planned in 2028, initially for the US, Europe and China.

In parallel to the Phase 3 pivotal trial an open-label Phase 2b differentiation trial (RIV-CARE) will be initiated in H1 2026 comparing BV100 with BAT in multiple geographies. The Phase 2b trial aims to provide real world evidence of clinical practices in settings with very high drug resistance levels. Interim analysis is planned for end of 2026.

About BV100

BV100 is a novel formulation of rifabutin suitable for intravenous administration, with a recently discovered novel mode of action showing an active uptake of rifabutin into the Gram-negative bacterial species, Acinetobacter baumannii. For the first time, BV100 allows for the targeting of the RNA-polymerase enzyme in Gram-negative bacteria with a human-suitable dose. BV100 is being developed for the treatment of infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii calcoaceticus complex (ABC), including carbapenem-resistant ABC (CRABC) in critically important indications of ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and bloodstream infections (BSI). BV100 was granted QIDP Designation by the U.S. FDA in May 2019 for use in the treatment of VABP, HABP and BSI, making BV100 eligible for priority FDA review, Fast Track designation, and a five-year extension of market exclusivity upon approval of the first QIDP indication.

About Acinetobacter baumannii

Acinetobacter baumannii calcoaceticus complex (ABC) are Gram-negative bacteria found in the environment (e.g., in soil and water) and an opportunistic pathogen in humans, typically infecting critically ill and immunocompromised patients, that can result in severe pneumonia and bloodstream infections in addition to affecting other parts of the body. ABC is considered a significant worldwide threat in the healthcare setting given its ability to survive for prolonged periods on surfaces, combined with its ability to develop or acquire resistance to standard of care antibiotics, e.g. carbapenems. Carbapenem-resistance as well as multi-drug resistance (MDR) rates for ABC are among the highest recorded for any bacteria in current times (The Lancet 2022; 399: 629–55). Incidence and resistance rates for ABC are trending upwards and COVID-19 has exacerbated this significantly. BioVersys forecasts the annual number of carbapenem-resistant A. baumannii infections in hospitals to have surpassed one million globally and due to the limited treatment options, such infections come with high (up to 50%) mortality rates.

About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (“MDR”) bacteria. Derived from the company’s two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company’s most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland.

BioVersys contact

Hernan Levett, CFO, Tel. +41 61 633 22 50; Mail: hernan.levett@bioversys.com

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Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning BioVersys and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of BioVersys to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioVersys is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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1 The DSMB review is the periodic evaluation of unblinded or partially unblinded clinical trial data by an independent committee of experts to determine whether the study should continue, be modified, or be stopped based on safety, efficacy, or futility considerations.