Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 28.02.2026

EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 131 thousand euros in February 354 thousand euros in first two months of 2026 (the same period last year: 525 thousand euros). The net asset value (NAV) of the fund unit was 11,9 euros at the end of February, increasing by 0,4% per month.

Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, a development company in which the fund has an 80% stake, concluded 12 real rights contracts in February and clients booked 2 terraced houses. As of the end of the month, a total of 8 terraced houses had not yet been reserved by clients. In February, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 17 thousand euros in interest income from the investment and the development company earned 615 thousand euros of profit. As EfTEN United Property Fund values all equity investments at fair value, the February profit from the Uus-Järveküla development project has been recognised in the fund's balance sheet in prior periods.

At the beginning of March, Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ repaid the entire bank loan as well as returned the owner loan (1.51 million euros) and the accrued interest (56 thousand euros) to the fund in full. EfTEN United Property Fund will distribute the received interest on the owner loan together with the received owner loan interest in December (100 thousand euros), to investors in the coming spring. EfTEN United Property Fund invested a total of 3.52 million euros in the Uus-Järveküla development project in 2021 and 2023 and has received 4.8 million euros back to date.

The profit of the fund's largest investment, the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, of which EfTEN United Property Fund owns 36.5%, was 244 thousand euros in January and 483 thousand euros in first two months of 2026 (the same period last year: 431 thousand euros). The net asset value of the fund increased by 0.6% per month. The performance of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 was supported the most by EfTEN Kristiine OÜ, the company that owns the Kristiine shopping centre, whose equity value increased by 1.2% in January. There were no vacancies at the shopping centre at the end of the February.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

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