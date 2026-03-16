LigoLab Highlights AI and Automation Insights at LigoVerse 2026

GLENDALE, CA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LigoLab, a laboratory informatics company headquartered in Glendale, reported key findings and discussions from LigoVerse 2026, a two-day gathering of clinical laboratory leaders, partners, and technology experts, held in Los Angeles, focused on the evolving role of artificial intelligence and automation in modern laboratory operations. The event centered on translating operational complexity into actionable workflows, highlighting how integrated laboratory informatics platforms are being applied across diagnostic environments.

“Laboratories today face unprecedented operational challenges, from increasing test volumes to staffing constraints and evolving regulatory requirements,” said Suren Avunjian, CEO of LigoLab. “LigoVerse 2026 provided a forum for laboratory professionals to explore practical applications of automation and intelligent workflow management while sharing insights from real-world operations.”

LigoVerse 2026 brought together stakeholders to examine how laboratories can address these pressures through data-driven solutions. According to discussions at the event, modern laboratories require more than a traditional laboratory information system (LIS); they need a comprehensive informatics platform that integrates workflow management, operational intelligence, and revenue cycle management.

Historically, LIS platforms have primarily served as systems of record, storing laboratory results, documentation, and audit trails. While this remains a core function, laboratory leaders emphasized that these systems must increasingly act as systems of action—tools that support operational coordination, automate repetitive tasks, identify bottlenecks, and provide intelligent guidance across workflows.

During LigoVerse 2026, participants examined how artificial intelligence can enhance laboratory operations without replacing human expertise. AI was described as a form of “digital labor” that assists laboratory professionals by streamlining routine administrative tasks and enabling faster access to operational insights.

“Laboratories generate significant amounts of data daily, but much of it remains underutilized,” Avunjian noted. “Artificial intelligence offers a way to activate this data, helping laboratory teams manage complexity and focus on tasks that require human judgment.”

The conference highlighted several key areas where AI and automation are being integrated:

Analysis and Imaging: AI-powered virtual staining and automated image quantification tools support pathology workflows, improving consistency and reducing reliance on physical materials.

Workflow Optimization: AI-assisted case distribution systems balance workloads among pathologists and streamline result entry, minimizing administrative burden.

Specimen and Order Processing: Optical character recognition (OCR) technologies convert paper requisitions into structured digital orders, while AI-assisted annotation supports consistent documentation during specimen accessioning and grossing.

Quality and Consistency: AI-enabled report review tools help identify potential inconsistencies prior to final sign-out, assisting laboratories in maintaining accurate and clear reporting.

Revenue Cycle Management: AI applications in coding and predictive denial scoring tools assist billing teams in maintaining operational oversight and monitoring claim accuracy.

Operational Intelligence: Natural-language analytics enable laboratory staff to interact directly with operational and financial datasets, facilitating real-time insights for decision-making.

The two-day event combined strategic discussions with practical demonstrations. Day one focused on industry trends, regulatory updates, and case studies from laboratories utilizing integrated LIS and RCM platforms. Attendees explored strategies for managing operational pressures while maintaining workflow efficiency. Day two emphasized hands-on learning, featuring sessions on workflow automation, LIS configuration, AI-assisted order entry, case distribution optimization, peer review workflows, and voice-enabled documentation tools.

Peer exchange sessions allowed laboratory leaders to share operational lessons and practical implementation strategies. Attendees discussed methods for coordinating technical and administrative workflows, managing high-volume test environments, and integrating automation without disrupting existing laboratory practices.

A recurring theme at LigoVerse 2026 was the importance of linking laboratory operations with financial management. As reimbursement landscapes shift, laboratory leaders emphasized that a connected informatics platform provides visibility into both operational and financial performance, enabling teams to monitor processes, identify inefficiencies, and adjust workflows accordingly.

Looking ahead, LigoLab outlined several priorities for its informatics platform:

Integration of Technical and Financial Workflows – Expanding the platform to support cohesive management of both diagnostic operations and revenue cycle activities. Embedding Artificial Intelligence – Applying AI in operational areas where data-driven insights can support laboratory decision-making, enhance workflow coordination, and reduce manual workload. Maintaining Platform Agility – Delivering continuous improvements and frequent updates to support laboratories in adapting to evolving industry standards and regulations.





Industry experts at LigoVerse highlighted that laboratories achieving operational clarity are those that leverage data integration and automation while fostering a culture of informed, data-driven decision-making. Participants agreed that laboratories must move beyond fragmented systems to coordinated platforms that provide actionable insights across the laboratory lifecycle.

The conference underscored the potential of collaborative learning among laboratory professionals. By sharing practical lessons and operational strategies, attendees were able to discuss both challenges and solutions related to laboratory workflows, regulatory compliance, and technology adoption. According to event organizers, collaboration is a key component in building resilient laboratory operations capable of adapting to industry changes.

LigoVerse 2026 was held in February 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The event was designed to provide laboratory leaders with tools to evaluate emerging technologies, explore workflow automation, and understand the applications of artificial intelligence in diagnostic operations. More information about this annual LigoVerse event and LigoLab’s informatics platform is available at LigoLab.

About LigoLab

LigoLab is a laboratory informatics company based in Glendale, California. The company develops integrated laboratory information system (LIS) and laboratory revenue cycle management (RCM) software for clinical laboratories and anatomic pathology practices. LigoLab’s informatics platform combines operational workflow management, analytics, and financial oversight to provide laboratory teams with actionable insights.





Media Contact

Company Name: LigoLab

Contact Person: Suren Avunjian

Email: suren@ligolab.com

Phone: (800) 544-6522

Country: United States

Website: https://www.ligolab.com/