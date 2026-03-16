The Top Voices Launches Tech Impact Awards for Small and Medium Businesses Operating in the European B2B Market

LONDON, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Top Voices Media announced the launch of the Tech Impact Awards for Business 2026, a new edition of its award program recognizing small and medium-sized businesses making a measurable impact in the European technology sector.





Across Europe, agencies, studios, consultancies, and technology providers play a critical role in enabling innovation and growth. Many of these organizations work behind the scenes while supporting startups, scaleups, and established companies with product development, marketing, design, and digital transformation. The Tech Impact Awards for Business were created to recognize this contribution and give visibility to companies whose work strengthens the broader ecosystem.

The Awards are open to companies across six areas:

Marketing and PR

Development and Engineering

Creative and Design

AI and Digital Transformation

Web3 and Blockchain

Tech Education and EdTech





To apply, a company must have achieved significant growth or measurable outcomes over the past year, delivered an outstanding client case, or created an innovative product or approach that is new and relevant to the industry.

“We launched the Tech Impact Awards for Business to recognize the companies that form the backbone of the tech ecosystem. Agencies, studios, and technology providers often work behind the scenes, but their impact is measurable and directly tied to the growth of the companies they support. They build products, support expansion, and help businesses reach the market. We want to highlight that role more clearly and keep the focus on real results.” — Anna Lebedeva, co-founder of The Top Voices.

The judging panel for the Tech Impact Awards for Business 2026 brings together leaders from top global technology companies and consultancies, including Accenture, Meta, Amazon, Uber, Walmart, and Flo Health.

Selected nominees will be featured on The Top Voices, a global community-driven media platform for founders, product leaders, and investors, providing visibility and recognition for their work. Each nomination becomes a verifiable record of contribution that can be used on company websites, CVs, LinkedIn profiles, and pitch decks, while also connecting nominees to a curated community of more than 3,000 founders and builders across over 20 countries.

Submissions are assessed on results and impact, innovation, relevance, quality of execution, and reach within the tech and B2B ecosystem.

Applications are open until 20 March 2026, followed by an evaluation period from 20–31 March 2026, with final results announced on 31 March 2026.

The application process is free and takes just 5-10 minutes. Candidates may apply directly or be nominated by others.

For more information and to apply, visit: Tech Impact Awards for Business 2026.

About The Top Voices:

The Top Voices is a community-driven international media platform dedicated to giving a voice to early-stage startups, founders, and tech talent. Backed by over 3,000 entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts worldwide, The Top Voices values practical expertise and highlights the stories of people making a real impact.